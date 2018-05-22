DM
Sep 12, 2020
I learned so much with this course, and it will definitely help me to give people advice about breast cancer.\n\nThe spotlight of the lectures is professor Anees B. Chagpar, she is just spectacular!
KT
Jul 15, 2017
Dr. Chagpar is fantastic . the way she presented the information made it enjoyable and easy to be understood. the course material is very valuable and cover most of the topics about Breast cancer.
By Christa K•
May 21, 2018
Excellent course! Dr Agness Chagpar is very through, and covers the topics of breast cancer well. What I like is how she asks questions that I would ask, Well, what does this mean? What would we do now?" She also refers back to previous information, "Remember when we discussed this study." I found that to be very helpful in tying together the information, and remembering the information-there was a lot of information! Also she did an excellent job of making the information concise and understandable. She made sure to review areas when people might not understand the information, and even included updates where information had changed, keeping the information current. She also interviewed guests in different areas of expertise. Dr Chagpar has obviously spent a lot of time of this course, and has a passion for helping people with breast cancer, and especially has an interest in research. I highly recommend this course.
By Zainab A•
Jul 29, 2018
This has taught me about the leading cause of cancer in women worldwide – from the basic biology of the disease, to risk factors and prevention, to treatment modalities to survivorship. This experience helped me develop my intrinsic motivation and examined how I cope with the challenge of adapting to new circumstances. Thank you!
By Kathy K•
May 31, 2017
I really enjoyed the course, learnt so much about my disease, have had a mastectomy of the left breast and had 13 lymph nodes removed and 1 had cancer, was Grade III with a 130mm carcinoma. I have been through all the treatment and now am on hormone therapy. The course helped me understand more about my cancer and the different treatments I received and why I received them, it also gave me a lot of hope for the future with the clinical trial information and all the critical research that is been done worldwide. Not many people understood why I was interested in doing this course but I needed to know more and as things happen so fast I wanted to understand what was happening to me now. I am very grateful that I have completed the course, Dr Anees was excellent and I thank her also. I believe I am a 68 year old, have just had my 1st 12mth checkup and everything is clear at the moment now but know that it is still a long road ahead so the information I receive is very much appreciated. Thank you an excellent course and allowing me to enrol and complete the course.
By Kinan T•
Jul 16, 2017
Dr. Chagpar is fantastic . the way she presented the information made it enjoyable and easy to be understood. the course material is very valuable and cover most of the topics about Breast cancer.
By Vidushi S•
Sep 10, 2020
i am absolutely amazed at how well structured and well described this course was. i would like to extend a heartiest thanks to dr. Anees chagpar for the great teaching and better understanding.
By Lesley D•
Jul 1, 2020
I'm a lifelong learner so I do enjoy studying, but this course was much more than that. I am a breast cancer survivor, now 3 years post-diagnosis. I really wanted to understand more about breast cancer and how it's treated, now I am not so emotionally involved. This course made sense of a lot that happened to me during treatment. It was very reassuring to know that we made the best decisions about treatment even with little knowledge at the time. I can now look back and know that we did everything to increase my survival without unnecessarily impacting my quality of life. The course is updated as new information is available, I will continue to learn! The staging update changed my life, I was so happy to realise that my scary stage 3 would now be scored a much less scary stage 1. It's also been really helpful to have advice about diet and exercise. Nothing extreme needed but I am making healthy choices every day and it's really good to know it will positively impact my future health. Thank you to the whole team behind this, I've thoroughly enjoyed it.
By Megan M•
Apr 5, 2020
The structure and format of this online course is incredible - making the content engaging, interesting, easy to understand and easy to learn. I originally took this course to learn more about the genetics of breast cancer, a topic of interest to me in my undergraduate degree at UCL. However, this course has sparked my interest in personalized breast cancer treatment and breast cancer management during pregnancy. It has been an honour to learn from Dr Anees Chagpar and I encourage any of you considering this course to just enrol today and do it! You won't regret it.
By Phia D A•
Jul 26, 2017
This course was really helpful in making me aware about breast cancer in a way that was easy to understand. I also appreciated the manner in which it was taught by Dr. Chagpar, from simply looking approachable and friendly, to the visual aids. Before starting the course, I read about how we are only afraid of things we don't know, how taking this course would make us informed and subsequently lessen that fear. That still resonates with me, and I believe this course was able to do that.
By KF V K Y•
Dec 17, 2020
Dr. Anees Chagpar is a very engaged speaker! I continued to follow this course because of her energy!
The course provides a great scope of information on Breast Cancer, from risk factors to treatment and prevention. I also expanded my knowledge of reconstruction and adjuvant treatments. The experts are very generous to share their expertise.
I am grateful for the chance to learn about the long term effects of clinical trials.
Thank you, Dr. Anees Chagpar and the team of Yale!
By TASNIA J•
Aug 29, 2020
It's an excellent learning experience for me. Dr. Anees is a great instructor. I want to be a researcher & I got an excellent topic from this course. I came to know about clinical trial & it's importance . It would be very informative for the researcher, clinician, doctor, upcoming researcher as well as patients, caregiver. I got lots of inspirations from mentor & got very informative answers from mentor . I strongly recommend to all who have an interest in this sector.
By Antoinette B•
Aug 1, 2016
I have participated in several MOOC courses and this would have to be the most informative and enjoyable. As a breast cancer survivor, a carrier of BRAC1 and community nurse I found it reassuring and invaluable in terms of content; engaging in presentation; sufficiently challenging to keep me focussed and hugely helpful in working with Breast Cancer patients. A big thank you to Dr nees and her co- presenters.
By Eren Ş•
May 3, 2021
This course is amazing, especially with Dr. Anees Chagpar. The content of this course is encouraging, fascinating and quite detailed. I can assure that you are going to learn a lot about breast cancer, while you are learning you also have fun with the interviews.
By Doc A•
Jan 28, 2019
I've really enjoyed the time studying this course. Dr.Anees is quite proficient at her job and makes learning easy.
By lej799•
Jul 10, 2018
Great course!
By MOHAMMAD U•
Sep 14, 2020
Very informative and very well organized course and it really helped me provide a good insight into the world of Breast cancer, its treatment, and its future. This is a really fascinating course that sparked my enthusiasm for oncology. Information incorporated encompasses a broad variety of basics and advanced treatments. After studying this course I aim to move towards the oncology field. Such an excellent platform, Dr. Anees is also a great and excellent instructor, she explained each and every concept in a very simplified way. She provides her knowledge very efficiently and proves her hard work. I am very happy to gain a lot of knowledge about actual breast oncology. Now, I am her student but I want to Congratulates her on successfully holding and completing the amazing course.
Salute to Dr. ANEES CHAGPAR for her hard work and inspiration.
By William B•
Feb 12, 2017
This is an excellent course serving as an introduction to breast cancer and the many treatment options.
Dr. Chagpar has done a magnificent job of presenting the material and her passion for the subject is evident.
The world is lucky to have such a dedicated professional present this important health information to students around the world and free of charge from one of the greatest universities.
I would have liked some additional information on diet and alternative therapies as well as proton therapies, however, as Dr. Chagpar explained, there is little data on these subjects and clinical trials are still going on.
If you are interested in breast cancer, then this is an excellent place to start and highly recommended!
By Dr.Mohan P•
Jul 22, 2020
It is THE MOST BEST COURSE ever I had learned. It gave me all the opportunity to refresh my knowledge on Breast Cancer. The best part of the course is the Instructor: Dr. Anees B. Chagpar, the BEST Professor of Surgery, ever I have come across. The way she had explained the entire topic which I have enjoyed for several weeks, was really marvelous and attractive. The way she explains, even the student of clinical class can understnd the topic very well. I really congratulate her, for her excellent presentation; I being Professor of Surgery and HOD, at GIMSR, GITAM Demmed to be University, Visakhapatnam, India. I profusely thank her for her immense contribution.
By Jyoti S•
Mar 17, 2019
This course have been a significant mode of educating the very basic concepts about breast cancer. By providing handful of information tagged with relevant images helped in understanding how breast cancer is caused, how is it detected in the body, how the decisions are made in order to treat it and what challenges does the patient post cancer treatment. I am thrilled to have this course taken with my full attention and would sincerely thank Dr. Anees Chagpar for creative presentation and handmade diagrams, making is so much fun for me to enjoy this course.
By Erika A B L•
Jan 4, 2021
Recomiendo ampliamente este curso, la Dra. Anees Chagpar es increíble para explicar incluso da referencias que son muy buenas para no olvidar la información y que hacen que realmente aprendas todos los detalles. Escribo mi opinión en español para que más personas que hablan español se animen a hacerlo, incluso a nivel personal este curso ayuda a practicar con un inglés técnico del área de la salud. Estoy muy feliz por haber concluido este curso tan integral que abarca desde el desarrollo de la enfermedad y el diagnóstico hasta la etapa de supervivencia.
By Styliani P•
Feb 25, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. Dr Chagpar is truly amazing. Her lectures were simple, understandable and full of information about breast cancer, its pathology and treatment. I think that it is a very well structured course that introduced us to the basic knowledge of breast cancer. The guest lectures were pretty useful and enjoyable. I appreciate the fact that Dr. Chagpar keeps the course updated and introduced us with the new knowledge available. I recommend to everyone that wants to know about breast cancer to enroll to this course.
By Efstathiou G•
Jan 13, 2019
This is a great course for anyone who wishes to get a broad spectrum of information on breast cancer, which covers all the clinical, genetic and therapeutic topics in the management of breast cancer patients. What makes the course perfect, is Dr Anees Chagpar's enthusiasm and her ability to explain every single detail in a well-structured and engaging way. Totally recommended for clinicians, health care providers, counsellors, patients and their families, or anyone else who want to have a good introduction to breast cancer.
By Ermias H G•
Feb 26, 2019
It is very important course for every one, who wants to know about breast cancer i.e what is breast cancer, from which conditions we may got breast cancer, Its diagnosis, treatment and prevention. This course also provide knowledge about what is clinical trials, In what pre-conditions clinical trials will be conducted and breast cancer clinical trials which was conducted since breast cancer trials started up to currently available BCa trials and there important impacts on currently avalible novel therapies.
By Beatric S•
Sep 29, 2020
An excellent Professor. Lot of energy and taught so methodically ,repeated and made us recapture what she had taught in the class by asking- Do you remember? , systematic and so simply put. Updated with the latest. I wish further coursers are organized with the Professor. The interviews and interactive sessions were amazing. Congratulations !!! to the Professor and giving us an opportunity to interact with top professors. Wishing Dr Anees all the very best for more courses and the work you do.
By Jennifer E•
Jul 13, 2017
I am a nurse who just got a job as a clinical research coordinator on an oncology floor. Having ZERO experience in oncology or research -- this was a WONDERFUL course for gaining knowledge on breast cancer (it is one of the primary cancers I manage). Easy to understand and information that I've went over in the lessons clicks easily when it is brought up in practice. I took notes every lesson (that's just how I learn) and it helped. Can retake the quizzes if you don't pass and it isn't
By Ariana S P•
Jun 19, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. I really like that it is entirely made by videos (except for supplementary material) since I usually write and read a lot, so that watching the videos was more comfortable than reading material. I am very interested in breast cancer since my phD project is on therapeutic drug monitoring in patients with this disease and I wanted to have a wider picture of it. I got a lot of new information thanks to this course and I highly recommend it.