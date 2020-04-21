MP
Jun 20, 2020
I really enjoy this learning. It gives me a lot of new insight to deal with day to day stressors. I find this course as a good tool for self contemplation and for sure it has grown our resilience.
WD
Sep 4, 2020
Build Personal Resilience - I have learnt about the type of stresses and how to face all stresses in our day to day life. This course really helpfull to build my resiliene level. Thanks to TMTC .
By Alfonsus G•
Apr 21, 2020
very good because I know things that make stressed, how to eliminate them, as well as learn how to have self-development and be able to adapt in conditions that are changing very fast.
By Ahmed E M A•
Mar 17, 2020
Immensely informative and useful
By Bernard D V•
Mar 9, 2020
Excellent course about stress, resilience and how to approach them efficiently. The first weeks are quite theoretical and well researched and the 3 last weeks bring a lot of great insights. The stress and resilience framework allow us to keep up through the course. I highly recommend this course
By Markus P•
Jun 21, 2020
By Baron B•
Jul 7, 2020
This course has help me shine a light on the importance of self-awareness, and that events that cause us to stumble or discourage us are all in our control. All the tools needed to over ch
By Ada K S F•
Apr 8, 2020
Easy to understand and a very practical course.
By Susan T S C•
May 5, 2020
It is interesting and very informative.
By Shanmugasundaram S•
Apr 13, 2020
The course was easy to understand
By Yaryna B•
May 1, 2020
Very dinamic, well structured and helpful course, with just enaugh tools to start to work with your mindset and self-awareness in order to recognize, face and deal with all kinds of your stresses, seeking to eliminate or reduce them, to live your own and happy life. Thank you!
By Alessandra B•
Jun 30, 2020
Very Good course. It helps us understand how stress works, the impacts on our performance, and also what we can do to reduce stress in our life. I highly recommend this course.
By Rahul K V•
May 17, 2020
The course was so amazing and the instructor through the course so easy and nice way.
By Fajar H•
Jun 21, 2020
Great course to understand our stressors and how deal with it. Thank You so much
By Agus R•
May 29, 2020
Very good training and clear explanation, with also some good references.
By Hidayatullah H•
Jun 17, 2020
Very good knowledge of self management to overcome stress at work
By HAKAN Ö•
Jun 9, 2020
This was a great course to define stress factors and deal with it
By Horas F N•
May 18, 2020
Good online training with several book reviews as the reference.
By Rio M•
May 27, 2020
Good topics, applicable, and perfect in the presentations
By Kalis J•
Jun 11, 2020
Very good course, Need to be applied at daily work days
By Dadang S•
Jun 25, 2020
Really useful and enjoyable learning course. Thank you.
By Putut M•
May 31, 2020
Very interesting video. Many new information I got.
By Adriana A E•
May 23, 2020
This course helped me to plan my scape from stress.
By Pintu B•
May 27, 2020
it is a worthy type course.so, never miss it.
By Mohannad A•
May 30, 2020
This is a great course. Thank you very much.
By Bayu Y B•
May 27, 2020
Its open up my mind and given how to to it
By Jorge F•
Jun 30, 2020
Great Program with very insigthful info