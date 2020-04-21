Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build personal resilience by Macquarie University

4.8
stars
837 ratings
286 reviews

About the Course

Globalisation and advances in information and communication technology have resulted in a 24/7 work environment characterised by rapid change, a greater sense of competition, and an explosion in access to communication and information. These pressures compound stress related to workload and information processing – this not only reduces performance but can lead to a reduced sense of meaning and purpose as well as physical and mental health issues. Understanding stress and how to boost your resilience to it are essential skills for contemporary leaders and play a vital role in managing the demands you face at work. This course will focus on the nature of stressors facing leaders in today’s work environments and how to deal with them. You’ll explore personal resilience – your capacity to withstand and cope with stress – and strategies for self-management, motivation and organisation. You’ll also learn how resilience is impacted by health and social relationships....

Top reviews

MP

Jun 20, 2020

I really enjoy this learning. It gives me a lot of new insight to deal with day to day stressors. I find this course as a good tool for self contemplation and for sure it has grown our resilience.

WD

Sep 4, 2020

Build Personal Resilience - I have learnt about the type of stresses and how to face all stresses in our day to day life. This course really helpfull to build my resiliene level. Thanks to TMTC .

1 - 25 of 286 Reviews for Build personal resilience

By Alfonsus G

Apr 21, 2020

very good because I know things that make stressed, how to eliminate them, as well as learn how to have self-development and be able to adapt in conditions that are changing very fast.

By Ahmed E M A

Mar 17, 2020

Immensely informative and useful

By Bernard D V

Mar 9, 2020

Excellent course about stress, resilience and how to approach them efficiently. The first weeks are quite theoretical and well researched and the 3 last weeks bring a lot of great insights. The stress and resilience framework allow us to keep up through the course. I highly recommend this course

By Markus P

Jun 21, 2020

I really enjoy this learning. It gives me a lot of new insight to deal with day to day stressors. I find this course as a good tool for self contemplation and for sure it has grown our resilience.

By Baron B

Jul 7, 2020

This course has help me shine a light on the importance of self-awareness, and that events that cause us to stumble or discourage us are all in our control. All the tools needed to over ch

By Ada K S F

Apr 8, 2020

Easy to understand and a very practical course.

By Susan T S C

May 5, 2020

It is interesting and very informative.

By Shanmugasundaram S

Apr 13, 2020

The course was easy to understand

By Yaryna B

May 1, 2020

Very dinamic, well structured and helpful course, with just enaugh tools to start to work with your mindset and self-awareness in order to recognize, face and deal with all kinds of your stresses, seeking to eliminate or reduce them, to live your own and happy life. Thank you!

By Alessandra B

Jun 30, 2020

Very Good course. It helps us understand how stress works, the impacts on our performance, and also what we can do to reduce stress in our life. I highly recommend this course.

By Rahul K V

May 17, 2020

The course was so amazing and the instructor through the course so easy and nice way.

By Fajar H

Jun 21, 2020

Great course to understand our stressors and how deal with it. Thank You so much

By Agus R

May 29, 2020

Very good training and clear explanation, with also some good references.

By Hidayatullah H

Jun 17, 2020

Very good knowledge of self management to overcome stress at work

By HAKAN Ö

Jun 9, 2020

This was a great course to define stress factors and deal with it

By Horas F N

May 18, 2020

Good online training with several book reviews as the reference.

By Rio M

May 27, 2020

Good topics, applicable, and perfect in the presentations

By Kalis J

Jun 11, 2020

Very good course, Need to be applied at daily work days

By Dadang S

Jun 25, 2020

Really useful and enjoyable learning course. Thank you.

By Putut M

May 31, 2020

Very interesting video. Many new information I got.

By Adriana A E

May 23, 2020

This course helped me to plan my scape from stress.

By Pintu B

May 27, 2020

it is a worthy type course.so, never miss it.

By Mohannad A

May 30, 2020

This is a great course. Thank you very much.

By Bayu Y B

May 27, 2020

Its open up my mind and given how to to it

By Jorge F

Jun 30, 2020

Great Program with very insigthful info

