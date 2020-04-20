About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Adapting: Career Development Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Critically evaluate the nature of work stress and approaches to manage stress

  • Reflect on personal sources of stress in the extent of personal resilience

  • Apply strategies and skills for enhancing resilience to a variety of situations when managing yourself and others

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The nature of stress and resilience

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The sources of stress

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Approaches to deal with stress

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building resilience

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

