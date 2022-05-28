About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Problem Solving
  • big picture perspective
  • Effective Communication
  • imagination and creativity
  • Critical Thinking
Instructors

Offered by

Universidad de los Andes

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

How do multilatinas create competitive advantage?

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Driving forces behind business development in Latin America

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Internationalization strategies

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 79 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

