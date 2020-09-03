MR
Sep 21, 2020
It was an excellent Course. We all can have the data and different ratios from System and logs. But This course is a guideline on how to use it. Which ratios are more important to focus on.
SB
May 10, 2021
Decent course for those who wanted to learn the competitive analysis between companies and industries across various countries.
By Michael T M•
Sep 3, 2020
The instructor is definitely knowledgeable, there is zero instruction related to executing the project. On top of that, students are driven to an external website for data analysis—which happens to be registered in a sketchy country (as far as financial law and data regulation goes), Antigua—that turns out to be Mr. Zhao's personal company. Yes, it is FREE to use his site for data analysis in this class, however it's basically a free infomercial for him, and the software itself, while reasonably powerful, has a mediocre UI (can't zoom in/out, can't add text to data presentations, doesn't show labels on all data, etc.) and uses questionable data sets (e.g. #1 BBY, Best Buy, is listed as a New York company, when in fact anyone can see that it's HQ is in Minnesota, and is registered as such, e.g. #2 using Chinese economic data, when it is a known fact that there is no accurate economic data coming out of China).
By SREERAG R S•
Jul 8, 2020
Very Useful for beginners for getting basic knowledge of business analytics
By Bhavya B•
Sep 28, 2020
Thank you Yao Zhao, Rutgers the State University of New Jersey and Coursera.
Brilliant course by Yao Zhao on Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis. This surely provides powerful tools to combine data, industry classification, and analytics models with visualization tools for effective and efficient business intelligence and competitive analysis and confidence to discover problems and opportunities for the company, and lay the foundation for turning-aroundstrategies.
By Monzur M K R•
Sep 22, 2020
By satish b•
May 11, 2021
By Matthew W•
Oct 7, 2020
Straight forward course with example project to refer to. Software is easy to use.
By Justin M•
Oct 28, 2020
It is an amazing course; I like it a lot!
By José A•
Jul 27, 2020
Is a good course to unsderstand the basics of business intelligence.
By CaSerran S•
Oct 13, 2020
The instructor definitely seems to know what he is talking about However, there is very low information as to executing a project.
I absolutely disliked the fact that you are forced to use an external website for "data analysis", which is cero user friendly. It also happens to be developped and of course used by the instructor of this course. Even when it is supposedly free to use, it is not easy to use, it does not present the tools that the regular office tools present, and for the student to be forced to use this tool, it is realy a problem for me. This is the second course that I take and I did enjoy the first one, although it had the same problem. If this goes on in all the courses taught by this instructor, I will definitelly stop taking these courses.
Also, most students did not even read what was uploaded into the website that we were forced to use. It took forever to be "approved" by the peers who graded my work and many of them dismissed it without reading it.
By Afsana I•
Jan 20, 2021
https://gcps.scdata.ai doesn't work properly and I couldn't get an answer to my enquires. I couldn't learn anything important. All videos are done in the example of that program. No any reading material or training tools. Unfortunately, I remained unsatisfied from this course.
By Mohammad T•
Jan 6, 2021
It is terrible!
I am not learning to analyse sypply chains ... I am learning to use a TOOL!!!!!!!
Not expected disappointment
By Subramani Y•
Mar 5, 2021
The course is very useful. I am an engineering student but I learnt lot of things interms of debt, liability and other financial concepts. Much recommended for other students who seeks to pursue a career in supply chain
By Josué M•
Oct 13, 2020
It's a basic course which gives some insight on what KPI and characteristics we should look up when analyzing how our enterprise and our competence is performing.
By Wim P•
Sep 27, 2020
Interesting ideas, neat tool to make the analysis, but 90% peer assignments.
Assignments get boring quickly and what's worse, you have no guarantee that errors you make are corrected. Forum is filled with people who are trading 100% peer reviews. Totally devaluating the value of this course.
By Ajay K S•
Apr 9, 2021
The course is fine and could have been fun, but the external site for completing projects was very naive, needs lot of improvements, like if there is no data for company /country or anything why include it in database. No text formatting support, No know how given or mentioned for using level 1 to 4
even peer review has no remarks why or what is wrong, one can not advice his peers, and so on, It needs to be looked into. No one will opt for retaking another course. Please do something about it.
By MAHMOUD R M K•
May 9, 2021
Thank you, professor Yao Zhao. For all the effort you have made to communicate this useful information to all learners
By SAMYAK K S•
Sep 24, 2021
It was an awesome journey to learn various aspects of SCM
By Lamis A T•
Jun 11, 2021
Excellent course with many useful business insights
By DHIRAJ P•
Oct 31, 2021
Nice learning & usefully information .
By jose l M•
May 31, 2021
excelente curso
By LINDA N B A•
Apr 8, 2021
Muy buena
By Elmer J C F•
Nov 19, 2021
great
By Gonzalo M T M•
Oct 16, 2021
f
By Yaroslav K•
Feb 23, 2022
A clear and concise course helping to build a framework for competitive analysis. It also provides access to a pretty handy tool for quick studies of industries and companies.
Even if the course is self-paced, its leader is personally present and replies quickly on the tool's page.
As a point of improvement, I would like the course going beyond purely financial and logistical analysis.
By SWARNENDU D•
Mar 4, 2022
I have learned a lot in this course about looking for particular data and how to analyze the same. This course provides the required perspective to analyze varous company data.