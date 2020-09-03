Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis by Rutgers the State University of New Jersey

4.4
stars
162 ratings
33 reviews

About the Course

By the end of 2019, it is clear that American Airlines (AAL), the world’s largest airline group and a SP500 company, is in trouble. With the growth rate of its stock price ranked at the bottom of all major US airlines and going in the opposite direction from the SP500 index, AAL needs to find out what is going on, and how to turn the company and its stock price around. Addressing the challenge faced by AAL may well be a large-scale management consulting project. To start, business intelligence and competitive analysis (or competitive intelligence for short) is required to discover the problems and opportunities for the company which lay the foundation for the turning-around strategies. In this course, you will gain the knowledge and skills to combine data, analytics models and visualization tools for effective and efficient competitive intelligence. Upon completion of the course, you should be able to conduct competitive intelligence on companies of your choice as a management consultant. Note: To gain hands-on experiences in competitive intelligence via data analytics, you need to get into action. To this end, this course utilizes an external website (free) for you to practice the skills learned....

Top reviews

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis

By Michael T M

Sep 3, 2020

The instructor is definitely knowledgeable, there is zero instruction related to executing the project. On top of that, students are driven to an external website for data analysis—which happens to be registered in a sketchy country (as far as financial law and data regulation goes), Antigua—that turns out to be Mr. Zhao's personal company. Yes, it is FREE to use his site for data analysis in this class, however it's basically a free infomercial for him, and the software itself, while reasonably powerful, has a mediocre UI (can't zoom in/out, can't add text to data presentations, doesn't show labels on all data, etc.) and uses questionable data sets (e.g. #1 BBY, Best Buy, is listed as a New York company, when in fact anyone can see that it's HQ is in Minnesota, and is registered as such, e.g. #2 using Chinese economic data, when it is a known fact that there is no accurate economic data coming out of China).

By SREERAG R S

Jul 8, 2020

Very Useful for beginners for getting basic knowledge of business analytics

By Bhavya B

Sep 28, 2020

Thank you Yao Zhao, Rutgers the State University of New Jersey and Coursera.

Brilliant course by Yao Zhao on Business Intelligence and Competitive Analysis. This surely provides powerful tools to combine data, industry classification, and analytics models with visualization tools for effective and efficient business intelligence and competitive analysis and confidence to discover problems and opportunities for the company, and lay the foundation for turning-aroundstrategies.

By Monzur M K R

Sep 22, 2020

It was an excellent Course. We all can have the data and different ratios from System and logs. But This course is a guideline on how to use it. Which ratios are more important to focus on.

By satish b

May 11, 2021

Decent course for those who wanted to learn the competitive analysis between companies and industries across various countries.

By Matthew W

Oct 7, 2020

Straight forward course with example project to refer to. Software is easy to use.

By Justin M

Oct 28, 2020

It is an amazing course; I like it a lot!

By José A

Jul 27, 2020

Is a good course to unsderstand the basics of business intelligence.

By CaSerran S

Oct 13, 2020

The instructor definitely seems to know what he is talking about However, there is very low information as to executing a project.

I absolutely disliked the fact that you are forced to use an external website for "data analysis", which is cero user friendly. It also happens to be developped and of course used by the instructor of this course. Even when it is supposedly free to use, it is not easy to use, it does not present the tools that the regular office tools present, and for the student to be forced to use this tool, it is realy a problem for me. This is the second course that I take and I did enjoy the first one, although it had the same problem. If this goes on in all the courses taught by this instructor, I will definitelly stop taking these courses.

Also, most students did not even read what was uploaded into the website that we were forced to use. It took forever to be "approved" by the peers who graded my work and many of them dismissed it without reading it.

By Afsana I

Jan 20, 2021

https://gcps.scdata.ai doesn't work properly and I couldn't get an answer to my enquires. I couldn't learn anything important. All videos are done in the example of that program. No any reading material or training tools. Unfortunately, I remained unsatisfied from this course.

By Mohammad T

Jan 6, 2021

It is terrible!

I am not learning to analyse sypply chains ... I am learning to use a TOOL!!!!!!!

Not expected disappointment

By Subramani Y

Mar 5, 2021

The course is very useful. I am an engineering student but I learnt lot of things interms of debt, liability and other financial concepts. Much recommended for other students who seeks to pursue a career in supply chain

By Josué M

Oct 13, 2020

It's a basic course which gives some insight on what KPI and characteristics we should look up when analyzing how our enterprise and our competence is performing.

By Wim P

Sep 27, 2020

Interesting ideas, neat tool to make the analysis, but 90% peer assignments.

Assignments get boring quickly and what's worse, you have no guarantee that errors you make are corrected. Forum is filled with people who are trading 100% peer reviews. Totally devaluating the value of this course.

By Ajay K S

Apr 9, 2021

The course is fine and could have been fun, but the external site for completing projects was very naive, needs lot of improvements, like if there is no data for company /country or anything why include it in database. No text formatting support, No know how given or mentioned for using level 1 to 4

even peer review has no remarks why or what is wrong, one can not advice his peers, and so on, It needs to be looked into. No one will opt for retaking another course. Please do something about it.

By MAHMOUD R M K

May 9, 2021

Thank you, professor Yao Zhao. For all the effort you have made to communicate this useful information to all learners

By SAMYAK K S

Sep 24, 2021

It was an awesome journey to learn various aspects of SCM

By Lamis A T

Jun 11, 2021

Excellent course with many useful business insights

By DHIRAJ P

Oct 31, 2021

Nice learning & usefully information .

By jose l M

May 31, 2021

excelente curso

By LINDA N B A

Apr 8, 2021

Muy buena

By Elmer J C F

Nov 19, 2021

great

By Gonzalo M T M

Oct 16, 2021

By Yaroslav K

Feb 23, 2022

A clear and concise course helping to build a framework for competitive analysis. It also provides access to a pretty handy tool for quick studies of industries and companies.

Even if the course is self-paced, its leader is personally present and replies quickly on the tool's page.

As a point of improvement, I would like the course going beyond purely financial and logistical analysis.

By SWARNENDU D

Mar 4, 2022

I have learned a lot in this course about looking for particular data and how to analyze the same. This course provides the required perspective to analyze varous company data.

