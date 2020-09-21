By the end of 2019, it is clear that American Airlines (AAL), the world’s largest airline group and a SP500 company, is in trouble. With the growth rate of its stock price ranked at the bottom of all major US airlines and going in the opposite direction from the SP500 index, AAL needs to find out what is going on, and how to turn the company and its stock price around.
This course is part of the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
None
What you will learn
Industry analysis: the market potential, risk and competition intensity, value chain analysis.
Competition positioning: where does the company stand in the competitive landscape? Abnormalities and alarms.
Enterprise diagnosis: competitive strengths and weaknesses, performance drivers and levers, the key problems and causes.
Skills you will gain
- Management Consulting
- Benchmarking
- Data Analysis
- Business Intelligence
- Competitive Analysis
None
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
Welcome to Business intelligence and competitive analysis (or competitive intelligence for short)! In Week 1, you will learn the story of American Airlines Group, the challenges it faces, and the framework of competitive analysis. You will get a feel of competitive intelligence through a comparison of the world’s major economies.
Industry Analysis
In Week 2, you will learn industry analysis, including market potential, risk and competition intensity, and value chain analysis.
Competition Positioning
In Week 3, you will learn how to position a company within an industry to find out where the company stands in the competitive landscape.
Enterprise Diagnosis
In Week 4 (final week), you will learn enterprise diagnosis - a company level analysis, i.e., benchmarking individual companies to discover their strengths and weaknesses, identifying performance drivers and levers, and through a breakdown analysis of revenue or assets, discovering the key issues and the causes.
Reviews
- 5 stars66.66%
- 4 stars17.26%
- 3 stars7.14%
- 2 stars3.57%
- 1 star5.35%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
Excellent course with many useful business insights
Straight forward course with example project to refer to. Software is easy to use.
It was an excellent Course. We all can have the data and different ratios from System and logs. But This course is a guideline on how to use it. Which ratios are more important to focus on.
great way to demonstrate busienss intelligena analysis
About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
This Specialization is intended for people seeking to integrate supply chain management with data analytics. Through five courses, you will discover and solve problems in various domains of a supply chain, from source, make, move to sell. Upon completion, you will learn concrete data analytics skills and tools to improve supply chain performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.