Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Supply Chain Analytics Specialization
Beginner Level

None

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Industry analysis: the market potential, risk and competition intensity, value chain analysis.

  • Competition positioning: where does the company stand in the competitive landscape? Abnormalities and alarms.

  • Enterprise diagnosis: competitive strengths and weaknesses, performance drivers and levers, the key problems and causes.

Skills you will gain

  • Management Consulting
  • Benchmarking
  • Data Analysis
  • Business Intelligence
  • Competitive Analysis
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome!

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Industry Analysis

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Competition Positioning

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Enterprise Diagnosis

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AND COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

About the Supply Chain Analytics Specialization

Supply Chain Analytics

