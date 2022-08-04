Chevron Left
Back to Challenges of Leading Individuals in the Tech Industry

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Challenges of Leading Individuals in the Tech Industry by University of Colorado Boulder

About the Course

Great Leaders lead by example. They protect their team members, empower them, and help them to improve and grow while the team members, in turn, help the organization improve and grow. Working together with the team, they envision what the organization could be and inspire others to help execute the strategy that will take them there. Many times, they see their team members as more of a family than simply as business acquaintances. This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder