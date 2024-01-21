University of Glasgow
Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPT)
Taught in English

Mary Ellen Foster
Sean MacAvaney
Jake Lever

Instructors: Mary Ellen Foster

4.5

Intermediate level

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • You will learn the foundations, implementations, applications, and risks of GPT.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This module introduces the concept of language modelling, which is the foundation of models like GPT.

This module describes the technical background for neural language models and an overview of how they are used to generate text.

This module discusses considerations that are necessary when using GPT and similar models in real-world contexts, specifically discussing the risks of using these models and approaches to mitigating these risks.

Instructors

Mary Ellen Foster
University of Glasgow
