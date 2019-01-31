FR
Feb 24, 2020
Truly interdisciplinary course with rich content, and reasonable depth, based upon team work of faculty. I am even recommend my 15 year child to study it and know about her responsibilities and rights
Jan 30, 2019
I strongly recommend this for people who are passionately working among children across the globe. This is the need of the hour! Let's educate ourselves and serve the best for our children. Cheers!
By Sam J D•
Jan 31, 2019
By Daniella M•
Jun 17, 2017
I found this to be extremely informative along with being interesting. Children are our future and must be cared for at all costs while maintaining their rights. Thank you for this course.
By Faisal R•
Feb 25, 2020
By Maria M F•
Nov 13, 2017
Hi,
As a lawyer, a fammily mediator, and as a teacher/trainer in Children's Rights, I am so glad to have found this "Children's Human Rights - An Interdisciplinary Introduction" course by the University of Geneva, which provide me a fundamental continuous uptade in the field of children's rights. It was a privilege for me to have the opportunity to attend each and every Module, by the most prestigious Professors, researchers, experts and consultants in Children's Rights. Let me refer what a pleasent surprise it was to find the Portuguese, Dra. Marta Santos Pais (whose brilliant work I've followed since I first start working in the field of children's rights), as one of the Experts. Through the years I've attended a few courses in Portugal in this area, but this one was the qualitative leap I was searching for.
I would like to congratulate Prof. Philip D. Jaffé, Dr.h.c. Jean Zermatten and Dr. Roberta Ruggiero for the excellent, brilliant course and to thank for the considerable opportunity of learning that as been presented to me.
Yours sincerely, Maria Manuel Figueiredo
By Akshita R•
May 22, 2019
A wonderfully designed course. Extremely engaging and interesting. All the speakers seem truly passionate about their subject areas and that comes across when they speak in their lectures and that makes the lesson all the more fun as a viewer.
By Onisha C•
Oct 5, 2020
This course is very Educational and enlightening I had gain so many knowledge about children human rights that I wasn't aware of, I am grateful for this opportunity. this course is well delivered.
By Mary C G•
Jun 29, 2020
Found this course to be extremely holistic in nature. Loved the fact that this course was interdisciplinary in nature, all the concepts were broken down into simpler terms for easy understanding.
By Liban A M•
Jan 26, 2018
I am Liban from Somalia, law student. I would like to thank coursera.org and University of Geneva for allowing us to take this course while we are in our homes. I learned more about children's Human rights - An Interdisciplinary introduction. I can't concise by writing the knowledge I get this course. Thank you very much.
By TWAAMBO S•
Jul 22, 2019
Great course. I give it 5 stars. I can say with certainty that my knowledge regarding children's rights has been enhanced and I can't wait to put into practice what I have learnt.
By Michaela S•
Jan 8, 2017
After finishing week one I am inclined to say that the course is compared to other courses labour intensive. The content is consistent, well structured and up to the point. However, the level of English of nearly all speakers is more than poor. Most of the lectures are read of the paper. The subtitles do not help to mitigate misunderstandings resulting from the poor language. Instead, it magnifies the problem (e.g. naming the "PISA-test" as "pizza"). Also the power-point slides hold many mistakes, e.g. in the formatting. Even the quiz questions are not free of mistakes and are misleading or grammatically incorrect or even hold incomplete sentences. Very annoying. Overall, the finalizing of the course was not done with due diligence.
By Ibrahim S B•
Sep 5, 2020
This is truly an important course for everyone to learn because there is much information about how parents, the law system and everyone should respect the rights of children anytime and anywhere. My recommendation here is, I think 55% of African parents living in remote villages do not know about all this stuff and I think they should have a way to understand it as well especially for those who cannot read either write. If we all want to see children, everywhere to be safe, I think there should be a provision of these documents for children and their parents who cannot read because they are part of this problem solving regardless of who they are. If these rights of children have been documented and they are not taking to where they should be taken, the situation will somehow be static. Here in Sierra Leone, rape is now blazing like a wildfire in the harmattan session, 35-45-60-70 years old men often raped 2-3-4-5 years old babies, not that the sexual offence amendment act is not alive, it is there but 85% of people living in the villages are not familiar with these laws and if they are not familiar with the laws, our children will never be safe, regardless of cultural practices, where the laws are made available to people who cannot read, it will help to mitigate the evil practices. I will recommend the International Nation to recommend all its parties to make their country's laws move around the villages, schools, churches, mosques, and other places.
However, I am happy to be here and what i have learned, i promise to make it available to the local people. Thank you for putting up this course for us.
By Ada V•
Apr 10, 2020
A mi criterio el curso está bien estructurado, el material es bastante profesional, completo y conciso; en mi caso, como abogada litigante en el área de Derechos Humanos de Niñez y Adolescencia, me brindó varias herramientas para tomar en consideración en mi trabajo. Fue muy útil e interesante poder escuchar y estudiar esta temática desde el punto de vista de América, Europa, Africa y Asia principalmente ya que se tiene una visión más amplia no solo en el área social sino legal. No quisiera dejar pasar la oportunidad para comentar que es evidente que todos los disertantes tienen conocimiento y experiencia en la temática, sin embargo, no todos tienen la facilidad para transmitirlos, hago alusión principalmente a aquellos que leían textualmente su material (presentaciones, fichas, etc) lo cual provoca que se pierda la atención ya que unicamente leen pero no exponen o explican. Gracias por la oportunidad.
By Marwaadil•
Jun 28, 2020
I had graduated form the seven weeks of the Children 's Human Rights's course. It was such an amazing journey to surf with the best professor modules who are from Geneva University, Oxford University, and some of them are from the Council of Europe. I learned that there are many and lots of International organization that take care of children globally. Also they pay attention to the problem of obesity of the children which means the International Organization is covering the children's rights in details.They treat the child as an object who should have his/ her fully human rights as well as protecting children from their parents, in cause the parents maltreated their child. I am proud to have all these information about how children are protected globally. Thank you so much.
By yailiwon s•
Mar 20, 2020
This has been an excellent course and indeed a real interdisciplinary in content. I am a law student and this course has helped me to broaden my outlook on child rights not only from legal but from different perspectives and it's really helped me to have a deeper and wider understanding of child rights. I really want to thank you for not only giving me this wonderful opportunity to learn but for waiving my fees. This learning will definitely be of great value as I pursue my career in child rights.
By Margaret A B•
Oct 12, 2019
As a practising child protection professional in the UK, I found this course extremely useful in giving me an understanding of the international context of the laws and professional practise regulations in which I work. It helpfully widens the perspective, giving a depth and breadth which adds to the confidence in the relevance of the structures of protection.
Being able to pick it up when I wanted too is a brilliant learning tool.
By Syed M A•
Aug 18, 2019
I has been an excellent course. Very well-structured and planned. I like the length and breadth of the knowledge that this course covered and was able to successfully deliver in such limited span. This course will go a long way in developing a more nuanced and informed outlook towards children's human rights.
By Denisa N C•
Sep 9, 2019
Very easy to follow due to its short videos. I really enjoyed this course because made me want to learn more about children's rights and at the same time I've learned and remembered many notions and rights. I appreciate the speakers too, people who have a lot to give and to share from their knowledge.
By Tia F•
Jan 29, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed taking this course. The deadlines were flexible and the information was easy to digest.
By Mohamed A H H•
May 7, 2019
Thanks a lot to the faculty
By ALICE K•
Feb 24, 2019
It was an excellent course, very enlightening and has helped me increase my knowledge on the subject of child rights. I found some answers to questions a little confusing e.g. child witch craft allegation is a harmful traditional practice, yet the question implies this is not the case. There were other questions that were a little confusing. I also noticed that some words were not legible - perhaps because of the instructor's accent and the fact that the interpreter did not understand. All the same, this course is great and I would recommend it to anyone who is interested in furthering their knowledge on children's human rights.
By Sofía P O•
May 28, 2019
Great introduction, really good teachers
By Stephany M E•
Sep 23, 2018
It is more basic than I thought it would be, and the questions on the quiz are extremely specific (like years and names of people) which in my opinion, doesn't help capture the essence of what you are learning.
By Gopinadh K•
Jul 20, 2021
Being a social worker, I especially found this course an excellent and enriching one. I could deeply envision children: their rights, and their mystical life aspects.It unquestionably refined my social work skills involving children:good endeavour by the Coursera team.The child participation in research is of immense value to me.I really feel sad as the course ended today.The study literature are wonderfully crafted and are really helpful and informative.My profound gratitude to the team.
By Kellie J F•
May 18, 2017
This course included a wide array of information regarding children's human rights across the globe. The lecturers provided a clear map of the past developments in this field and a view of what activism is required in the future. I appreciated the information from various countries and visiting professors. The lectures were organized in a concise and informative manner. Thank you to the University of Geneva for gathering individuals from various disciplines to make this course complete.
By Paola D N•
Mar 9, 2021
Very captivating and interdisciplinary course on Children's Human Rights, tackling such important issues as for example juvenile justice, violence against children and children's right to participation.
All the professors and specialists involved in the teaching are very competent and professional.
Looking forward to further specialize in this discipline.
Never stop learning and challenge yourself!
Many thanks to the University of Geneva for this enriching opportunity.