Learner Reviews & Feedback for Chinese for HSK 5 by Peking University

4.8
stars
296 ratings
72 reviews

About the Course

HSK五级课程是一门通过HSK五级的学习提高学习者的汉语水平，进而在HKS五级考试中取得好成绩的课程。 HSK五级慕课课程共12周，分为两部分。 第一部分：汉语知识与技能课。这部分侧重于教授汉语语言知识，训练表达技能，以HSK真题和有关课堂练习为材料，由四位经验丰富的教师分别从听力、语法词汇、阅读和写作这几个方面展开教学。学时共8周，每周一课，每课有一个视频，每个视频长约10分钟。每课有若干练习题，每周有一次小考。 第二部分：HSK考试指导课。这部分侧重于提高学习者适应HSK考试的能力，由这四位教师分别围绕听力、阅读和写作三项考试展开教学。学时共4周，每周有课，每课有一个视频，每个视频长约10分钟。每天有若干练习题，最后有一次模拟考试。 学生完成全部课程并进行了考试，成绩（包括小考和模拟考试成绩）达到课程要求（60分及格）就可以得到本课程的证书。...
By Sadiq P

May 17, 2019

Overall I enjoyed this course. A few points if you are thinking of studying for HSK 5 or have just finished HSK 4.

1) You will need to know all of the HSK 5 and some HSK 6 vocab in advance, before you start the course. This course does not focus on introducing new vocab, instead, you are expected to know it. If you don't know the vocab, don't bother, it's going to be far too difficult.

2) The most useful sections are on listening and reading. Grammar and sentence structure sections are incredibly boring and useless and full of mumbo jumbo liguistics jargon. If you are already around HSK 5 level, you should already know the grammar basics so can safetly skip these sections.

3) It's free. Therefore 4/5.

By Michael O

Mar 21, 2020

Overall it's a great course to take if you are on your way to the HSK 5 exam. Loads of great lessons and learning materials.

However, I think that some small tweaks would make the learning experience even better. For example, short vocabulary reviews as separate readings at each lesson's end could really boost the motivational aspect and actual acquisition of words.

By Мельникова К А

May 16, 2020

не могу сказать что мне пиздец как помогло в подготовке, но занимательно, я прошла все 14 недель. на меня это не похоже

By Anna M S

Dec 11, 2019

Very helpful, close to real situation. Excellent team of professors.

By Francois M

Jul 28, 2020

Great course, to-the-point and with very useful examples.

I recommend to study the HSK5 vocabulary beforehand for a better experience. The class is better-targeted for people who already studied HSK5 and want to practice the test before taking it.

By Warren

Nov 17, 2019

Quite difficult. At times it is quite demoralizing. Being able to pass most of the tests without having the proper vocabulary knowledge is not a good thing.

Thanks for the course.

By Deleted A

Aug 2, 2020

this course is very useful for those who studying Chinese language and planning to take HSK level 5.this t is the best preparatory course for HSK level 5 that I have ever take.really this course helped me a lot to understand the structure of the exam and the nature and background of the questions,specially the reading part which is consider the difficult part of the exam.

By Keiko O

Jul 10, 2020

It was extremely helpful except for the questions of writing sections by Mrs Jin. I was very happy with the quality of free courses and gained more confidence to tackle the official exam in September. It would be perfect if the answers can be viewed somewhere for those exercises. I had to ask my friends to correct me when I got answers wrong. But Amazing lesson! Thank you!

By Paulina T

Oct 14, 2020

This course helped me to understand the content of the HSK 5 exam. I have recommended this course to many of my friends and my followers on Instagram (who also like my study Chinese)! Thanks to all Professors! Thanks to you, my knowledge about Chinese became bigger and I feel more passionate about language, as well as Chinese culture.

By Казаченко О Е

Dec 8, 2019

This is a wonderful course! After passing it I feel much progress, especially in reading and listening comprehension. There are useful tips how to pass the HSK5 exam when you meet unknown words, or there is not enough time left to write a composition or to thoroughly read a text. I am also very thankful for grammar lessons.

By Gloriana M G

Jun 2, 2021

El curso es súper bueno: contiene explicaciones gramaticales, todas las lecciones tienen una pequeña prueba sobre lo aprendido y te muestra qué es lo que has fallado; esto te permite tener una mejor reelección sobre lo aprendido. Además, brinda muchos consejos y estrategias para aprobar el examen.

By Salih D

Dec 19, 2018

Awesome content, easy to follow. I've been a passionate frequenter of Peking University's online courses for more than one year. Helped me a lot in Chinese learning and HSK preparation. I'd suggest them to everyone interested in Chinese.

By Aitor G

Apr 12, 2022

Nice course to prepare the HSK 5. You will learn a lot of vocabulary, tools to deal with the main difficulties of HSK 5 exam, and will definitely take your chinese skills to the next level. Very recommended!

By HUYNH T C V

Mar 13, 2022

I would like to thank Coursera in general and the teachers in particular, the course has helped me a lot in my self-study for the hsk5 exam. The lessons are extremely high quality and free. Thanks a lot!

By Edmund K

Aug 2, 2021

This course really helps me to increase my Chinese language skills. It also promotes an in depth knowledge to Chinese cultures and traditions. Thank you Peking University for the wonderful program.

By Alesia M

Mar 14, 2019

I really enjoy this course. I have already passed HSK5 and it's a good way for me to review everything I learned. Thank you so much for creating it. Is here HSK6 course ??? :)

By JORGE

Nov 29, 2020

A enjoyed the course very much, all the teachers gave clear explantions about the different parts in the exam. I would recommend that course to anyone taking the HSK5 course

By 雪Hadeel

Sep 28, 2021

im so grateful to find like these courses online ,it really helped me so much and i made a really good progress by learning .so much thankful :)

By Hnin O L

Jun 18, 2020

This course helped me learn many effective tips and tricks for HSK 5 exam. If you're thinking about taking the exam, take this course.

By Hwam K

Jun 28, 2021

Thank You,Coursera. I learned many things about Chinese Language.Can you give me certificate for HSK 5,please?Thank you,again.

By Vũ T H

Mar 28, 2022

Thí coúe í very effective for me. The educated design is easy to learn. Thank professors of this course.

By Pyae P A

Sep 26, 2020

If you are preparing for taking park in Chinese language(HSK), it is the best place for you to prepare.

By Liu F P

Jun 7, 2021

teachers explain very detail, not only that but also they provide the good quality of materials

By Nguyễn T T N

May 26, 2022

I have learned HSK5 from Coursera by Peking University's teachers. The PhD’s Peking University teaches practical knowledge, it's easy to understand, and my Chinese has improved a lot.Thanks to Coursera, and many thanks to Peking University's teachers.If you want to take the HSK5 exam, you should study this course, to have a better grasp of the knowledge, and to confidently take the HSK5 exam with a high score.

By Katja M

Oct 3, 2021

Der Kurs war sehr abwechslungsreich und folgte einem logischen Aufbau. Die verschiedenen Tipps der Lehrpersonen für die HSK5 Prüfung waren sehr wertvoll. Die Übungen waren interessant und sehr hilfreich. Herzlichen Dank!

