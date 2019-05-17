By Sadiq P•
May 17, 2019
Overall I enjoyed this course. A few points if you are thinking of studying for HSK 5 or have just finished HSK 4.
1) You will need to know all of the HSK 5 and some HSK 6 vocab in advance, before you start the course. This course does not focus on introducing new vocab, instead, you are expected to know it. If you don't know the vocab, don't bother, it's going to be far too difficult.
2) The most useful sections are on listening and reading. Grammar and sentence structure sections are incredibly boring and useless and full of mumbo jumbo liguistics jargon. If you are already around HSK 5 level, you should already know the grammar basics so can safetly skip these sections.
3) It's free. Therefore 4/5.
By Michael O•
Mar 21, 2020
Overall it's a great course to take if you are on your way to the HSK 5 exam. Loads of great lessons and learning materials.
However, I think that some small tweaks would make the learning experience even better. For example, short vocabulary reviews as separate readings at each lesson's end could really boost the motivational aspect and actual acquisition of words.
By Мельникова К А•
May 16, 2020
не могу сказать что мне пиздец как помогло в подготовке, но занимательно, я прошла все 14 недель. на меня это не похоже
By Anna M S•
Dec 11, 2019
Very helpful, close to real situation. Excellent team of professors.
By Francois M•
Jul 28, 2020
Great course, to-the-point and with very useful examples.
I recommend to study the HSK5 vocabulary beforehand for a better experience. The class is better-targeted for people who already studied HSK5 and want to practice the test before taking it.
By Warren•
Nov 17, 2019
Quite difficult. At times it is quite demoralizing. Being able to pass most of the tests without having the proper vocabulary knowledge is not a good thing.
Thanks for the course.
By Deleted A•
Aug 2, 2020
this course is very useful for those who studying Chinese language and planning to take HSK level 5.this t is the best preparatory course for HSK level 5 that I have ever take.really this course helped me a lot to understand the structure of the exam and the nature and background of the questions,specially the reading part which is consider the difficult part of the exam.
By Keiko O•
Jul 10, 2020
It was extremely helpful except for the questions of writing sections by Mrs Jin. I was very happy with the quality of free courses and gained more confidence to tackle the official exam in September. It would be perfect if the answers can be viewed somewhere for those exercises. I had to ask my friends to correct me when I got answers wrong. But Amazing lesson! Thank you!
By Paulina T•
Oct 14, 2020
This course helped me to understand the content of the HSK 5 exam. I have recommended this course to many of my friends and my followers on Instagram (who also like my study Chinese)! Thanks to all Professors! Thanks to you, my knowledge about Chinese became bigger and I feel more passionate about language, as well as Chinese culture.
By Казаченко О Е•
Dec 8, 2019
This is a wonderful course! After passing it I feel much progress, especially in reading and listening comprehension. There are useful tips how to pass the HSK5 exam when you meet unknown words, or there is not enough time left to write a composition or to thoroughly read a text. I am also very thankful for grammar lessons.
By Gloriana M G•
Jun 2, 2021
El curso es súper bueno: contiene explicaciones gramaticales, todas las lecciones tienen una pequeña prueba sobre lo aprendido y te muestra qué es lo que has fallado; esto te permite tener una mejor reelección sobre lo aprendido. Además, brinda muchos consejos y estrategias para aprobar el examen.
By Salih D•
Dec 19, 2018
Awesome content, easy to follow. I've been a passionate frequenter of Peking University's online courses for more than one year. Helped me a lot in Chinese learning and HSK preparation. I'd suggest them to everyone interested in Chinese.
By Aitor G•
Apr 12, 2022
Nice course to prepare the HSK 5. You will learn a lot of vocabulary, tools to deal with the main difficulties of HSK 5 exam, and will definitely take your chinese skills to the next level. Very recommended!
By HUYNH T C V•
Mar 13, 2022
I would like to thank Coursera in general and the teachers in particular, the course has helped me a lot in my self-study for the hsk5 exam. The lessons are extremely high quality and free. Thanks a lot!
By Edmund K•
Aug 2, 2021
This course really helps me to increase my Chinese language skills. It also promotes an in depth knowledge to Chinese cultures and traditions. Thank you Peking University for the wonderful program.
By Alesia M•
Mar 14, 2019
I really enjoy this course. I have already passed HSK5 and it's a good way for me to review everything I learned. Thank you so much for creating it. Is here HSK6 course ??? :)
By JORGE•
Nov 29, 2020
A enjoyed the course very much, all the teachers gave clear explantions about the different parts in the exam. I would recommend that course to anyone taking the HSK5 course
By 雪Hadeel•
Sep 28, 2021
im so grateful to find like these courses online ,it really helped me so much and i made a really good progress by learning .so much thankful :)
By Hnin O L•
Jun 18, 2020
This course helped me learn many effective tips and tricks for HSK 5 exam. If you're thinking about taking the exam, take this course.
By Hwam K•
Jun 28, 2021
Thank You,Coursera. I learned many things about Chinese Language.Can you give me certificate for HSK 5,please?Thank you,again.
By Vũ T H•
Mar 28, 2022
Thí coúe í very effective for me. The educated design is easy to learn. Thank professors of this course.
By Pyae P A•
Sep 26, 2020
If you are preparing for taking park in Chinese language(HSK), it is the best place for you to prepare.
By Liu F P•
Jun 7, 2021
teachers explain very detail, not only that but also they provide the good quality of materials
By Nguyễn T T N•
May 26, 2022
I have learned HSK5 from Coursera by Peking University's teachers. The PhD’s Peking University teaches practical knowledge, it's easy to understand, and my Chinese has improved a lot.Thanks to Coursera, and many thanks to Peking University's teachers.If you want to take the HSK5 exam, you should study this course, to have a better grasp of the knowledge, and to confidently take the HSK5 exam with a high score.
By Katja M•
Oct 3, 2021
Der Kurs war sehr abwechslungsreich und folgte einem logischen Aufbau. Die verschiedenen Tipps der Lehrpersonen für die HSK5 Prüfung waren sehr wertvoll. Die Übungen waren interessant und sehr hilfreich. Herzlichen Dank!