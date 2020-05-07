Understanding the clinical terms and abbreviations commonly used during verbal or written communication in U.S. hospitals is challenging. This course is designed for U.S. health care profession students and for international students and practitioners who want to become more familiar with the language of the U.S. clinical setting. Others, such as caregivers and medical interpreters, who wish to develop a better understanding of terms and abbreviations used by health care providers will find this course helpful. The course provides visual and auditory learning experiences to enhance the understanding of terms and abbreviations commonly encountered on a general U.S. hospital unit. All content including quizzes are available at no cost to the learner. If you need a certificate, you can apply for financial aid or pay the fee. To find out more, click Learn more and apply next to the information about Financial Aid. (Use a computer, not a mobile device, for this step.)
Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. StudentsUniversity of Pittsburgh
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- English Language
- Clinical Experience
- Vital Signs
- Medical Device
Offered by
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Clinical Terms and Abbreviations
In the week 1 video lecture, Dr. Swigart introduces the course and strategies for understanding the structure of clinical abbreviations and complex terms. In week 1 readings, we focus on learning abbreviations related to vital signs. Understanding the structure of abbreviations will help you to identify the meaning of abbreviations presented in this course, as well as those you encounter in the future.
Decoding Complex Medical Terms
In week 2, we expand our focus to learn about abbreviations and terms used in the hospital environment. You will tour a modern U.S. clinical unit and visit the bedside of three patients. These vicarious bedside experiences will help you to imagine the context in which the terms and abbreviations are used. Making associations of the terms or abbreviations to specific people, places or types of patients will help to “set” them in your memory. Begin Week 2 by previewing the complex medical terms you will find in this lesson and sharpening your skills for analyzing the structure of complex terms.
Advanced Decoding Strategies for Clinical Terms
This week, Dr. Swigart shares more strategies toward discovering the meaning of complex medical/scientific words. It focuses on three essential clinical topics: abbreviations used in emergency situations, the timing and route of medications, and the administration of intravenous infusions. Learning about abbreviations related to medication and intravenous fluid administration requires that you pay close attention.
Diseases of the Bodily Systems
This week turns the focus to the acronyms commonly substituted for the name of diseases and conditions of the bodily systems. To help you relate the disease and its acronym, we have organized the diseases according to systems of the body. First letters of words or syllables usually form the acronym, and commonly at least one letter relates to a system of the body.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.27%
- 4 stars13.72%
- 3 stars1.58%
- 2 stars0.23%
- 1 star0.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CLINICAL TERMINOLOGY FOR INTERNATIONAL AND U.S. STUDENTS
I learned a lot with this course. At times I thought I would not be able to answer the questions but the notes function helped me a lot and also the dictionary. Thank you very much!
Amazing ,interesting and very informative. Great teachers...\n\nThanks to you all for making this possible.\n\nYour hard and dedication are highly appreciated.\n\nThank you all
Thank you for the teachers and Coursera forum. I happily experienced good time and emotions here. More than that, useful knowledge is the best thing I have received. Thank you! Thank you so much!
The course added so much to my clinical experience and learning specific terms which i was not familiar with! I recommend it to all International students that don't have lectures in English.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Why do I need to learn these terms, abbreviations and acronyms?
Can I ask for clarification when someone uses a term or abbreviation?
Will I learn all the medical or nursing abbreviations and acronyms?
How will this course help me in my health care studies and clinical practice?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.