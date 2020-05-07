About this Course

190,246 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Language
  • Clinical Experience
  • Vital Signs
  • Medical Device
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 34 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pittsburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(22,994 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Clinical Terms and Abbreviations

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Decoding Complex Medical Terms

8 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min), 14 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Advanced Decoding Strategies for Clinical Terms

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Diseases of the Bodily Systems

7 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 13 readings, 9 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLINICAL TERMINOLOGY FOR INTERNATIONAL AND U.S. STUDENTS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder