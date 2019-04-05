FB
Jan 1, 2018
This course was really helpful. I took notes and will review them often to keep abreast with the medical terms. These will also help me communicate clinically with my PCP. I truly enjoyed this course!
Apr 15, 2019
The instructor's calm and clear explanations make this a joy to watch.\n\nThis course is very useful for me as a medical product translator to get an understanding of the actual clinical environment.
By Charliemagne B•
Apr 5, 2019
This course is highly recommended not only for the beginner-medical students but also for the people who are non-medical student like me who has a husband currently on chemo therapy every other week for 6 months (ends on May 2019). I am now more familiar and knowledgeable enough with the clinical terms, mobile equipment, laboratory tests, diseases, understanding the abbreviations and route of administration and with the aid of Clinical Terminology Dictionary for Beginning
International and U.S. Health Care Providers and the Nursing Simulation Scenario Library,
that made me easy to comprehend with the course. Thank you Valerie Swigart, PhD, RN, CRNP and her team and thanks to University of Pittsburg!
By Carla D C M C•
May 23, 2019
Although this course was more aimed at nursing and medical students, and not so much at linguists, it's still a valuable resource for both. I like that I can study at my own pace in the comfort of my home. The course was very well organized, with a small hiccup where certain practice quiz content had not been covered yet but was covered in the following chapter. Good resource materials provided. Engaging videos.
By Cristina S•
Aug 13, 2019
It was a pleasure to take this course. I've learned that it is very important to understand the context in which an interaction occurs, I have improved my clinical language skills and now I can understand and use the abbreviations related to patient care, treatment, diagnosis.
As you've said, positive experience builds confidence! That is how I feel now! Thank you for this opportunity!
By josue v g•
Mar 9, 2018
I am an IMG and recommend this course as preparation if you are going to do an observership, and English is your 2nd or 3rd language. s you may know all the medical stuff, but abbreviations are indeed a big part of the US clinical setting.
I also recommend the list of medical abbreviations published on ECFMG web page; I leave you the link https://www.ecfmg.org/echo/resources.html
By Marijeimi M•
Apr 10, 2017
I have been trying to get a job at largest hospital here in PA. I went through an interview process and I let the parties involved know that I was taking a course on medical terminology from PITT. I believe this was a plus and I would like to thank you for such a wonderful course. It was very challenging since I am not familiarized with the healthcare vocabulary but you guys made it easy with the many resources that were provided. I had fun and spent lots of time researching the internet as well.
The good news is I got the job and I finished the course just in time because I will be starting my new job soon. Thank you Mrs. Swigart and Mr. Gold.
By Pierre R L•
Aug 25, 2019
For the six weeks of class by Dr.Valerie Swigart along with Michael Gold & Zhang Liang, I have learned a lot regarding Medical Terminology. It was a great experience for me and I hope everyone enjoyed that class. Kudos to Dr. Valerie Swigart for her great desire to teach US and International Students during the six weeks. I do appreciate your method and people will continue learning from you. God bless you. Pierre R Lafond
By Fatima B•
Jan 2, 2018
By Gita E•
Jun 16, 2019
While interning at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy for the summer, this course really helped me understand what was happening in the ER at any given moment. Even though not all of the terms were used, it was helpful to know when they'd be used and under what context.
I'm not a student at University of Pittsburgh, but I definitely recommend this course to anyone who wants to get more acquainted with medical terminology. The course is still worth the effort because even though I didn't buy a certificate, I feel more confident working in the ER than before. Plus, I was able to finish the course in 3.5 weeks, not 6.
The course is very manageable and definitely a great place for beginners to start.
By chiara g•
Jun 5, 2020
A very professional and accurately arranged course. Although I don't have a background in healthcare and I needed to attend the course only for purposes related to my translation profession, I found the modules very helpful and fairly arranged, so you don't have to take in too much information at once. Memorizing all the abbreviations is of course challenging, but I enjoyed the process. Oh, and the quizzes are fun to take!
By valerie s•
Aug 17, 2017
Fabulous course. Emphasizes real clinical talk. Lots of audio. Clinical cases were so interesting and felt like a real patient experiences. The mini lectures focused on medical terminology are short and to the point. I am already using the PRS list as I am studying anatomy and physiology. This is a must for every nursing student about to start clinical.
By Amsal A•
May 14, 2020
This course gave me an opportunity to improve my medical abbreviations as I am a medical student. This course is awesome. Not only medical students but also other students should enroll this course.
By Edward R•
Apr 16, 2019
By William C•
May 16, 2018
Pretty good class for people brand new to the healthcare world, a little too easy for those who have been in the healthcare field for awhile and are now looking to advance further, like myself. The material could've been somewhat harder or more challenging. Some of the test questions need to be looked at and adjusted to make better sense, some of the questions were misleading in what the correct answer should be. But overall, a very good class that helped reinforce a lot of what I already knew and enlightened me on some things I did not.
By Melisa•
Aug 7, 2019
I can't continue with the course because there are audio issues in the quizzes that no one bothers to solve. There are several threads on the forum about this issue, and no response or solution is given. It's a real shame, because the course contents are interesting and useful.
By palitoybombon•
Jul 26, 2020
An excellent course, seriously. The way it is structured so that you can get progressive exposure to the subject matters, terms and all, without feeling overwhelmed but being challenged enough to actually acquire a lot of new knowledge is really fantastic. All the videos are super natural and crucial to help you memorize new words in context, and also to understand the real dynamics of a US hospital, specially how nurses and doctors work in relation to their patients. I strongly recommend this course. It is a wonderful immersion, very good as a first step into the medical vocabulary. Thank you so much to all the team at the University of Pittsburgh that created it and made it available to everyone through Coursera.
By Carmalita W•
Jul 15, 2020
Everything was very useful, educational, and was still positively challenging, and required more in depth research to acquire more understanding. I love how it had clinical simulations. and open source to write your answers in transcribing, and creating clinical notations. This whole combination and layout of visuals, videos, audio, open source ,interactively challenges, encourages and strengthens comprehension, understanding , memory recalls. Significantly noted that ultimately this course helped me to to verify my own retained and new knowledge, and achieve mastery again when taking real life clinical scenario quizzes and tests.
By Yasmin S•
Apr 20, 2019
This was a wonderful course which I will recommend to others. As a non-health care professional already familiar with some medical terminology, I learnt many new terms and clinical scenarios, while reinforcing and expanding on what I already knew. I also appreciated the resources that came with the course and I will be utilizing them in the future. Thanks to Coursera and their partners for this excellent course!
By Suzanne M L•
Jul 6, 2020
Excellent class & experience. I really enjoyed taking this beginner's course. It was challenging but also extremely informative. I can't wait to take more in this subject.
Thanks for everything!
By Izuku M•
Jul 30, 2021
The course gives me great information, help me improve my knowledges so much in my medical career. I have buried myself in studying during the summer. Thank teacher Valerie Swigart so much.
By william•
Jul 29, 2021
for the audio recording is better to have alternative as some issues that the audio disappear or cant work after loading or reloading. Excellent course will recommend more people to join.
By Amruta W•
Dec 13, 2018
Its really useful. I have learn many new abbreviations that I was not aware of. It's nice to have this course done.
By Devangi V•
Feb 5, 2021
Very helpful, self-paced, and easy to understand
By ysuleiman21•
Nov 30, 2020
I loved this course and learned so much from it.
By Marjanur R B•
May 13, 2020
much more informative course ever i had ..thanks
By Audrey B•
Feb 22, 2021
Excellent program! Just what I was looking for.