Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cloud Applications by Georgia Institute of Technology

4.3
stars
12 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an introduction to the development and support for Cloud-native applications, more specifically it delves into best practices of developing applications; migrating on premise applications to the cloud; the basic building blocks and properties expected from Cloud applications. The course also provide highlights of some novel cloud applications, including geo-distributed computations....
By Fillipe d S S

Sep 21, 2021

Good Course!

By Vignesh K S

Dec 17, 2020

Good

