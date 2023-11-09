Codio
SQL for Security Specialist
SQL for Security Specialist

Taught in English

Kendra Evans
Dmitrii Suchkov

Instructors: Kendra Evans

Intermediate level

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the SQL for Software Developers course. These assignments cover the concepts of various data manipulations, CRUD and data types in PostGreSQL. The module ends with graded coding exercises.

Welcome to Week 2 of the SQL for Software Developers course. These assignments cover the concepts of database user roles, how to ensure secure connections, and access configurations in PostGreSQL. The module ends with graded coding exercises.

Welcome to Week 3 of the SQL for Software Developers course. These assignments cover the concepts of threats and injections, audits and monitoring, and backups and recovery in PostGreSQL. The module ends with graded coding exercises.

Kendra Evans
Codio

