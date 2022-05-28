يهدف هذا التخصص إلى إعداد الطلاب للدراسة الجامعية في جامعة ناطقة باللغة الإنجليزية. تزودك الدورة التدريبية بالمشاركة الكاملة والانخراط في دراستك، من خلال بناء الوعي والفهم للقيم الأساسية والتوقعات للثقافة الأكاديمية، وتزودك بإستراتيجيات عملية لتطبيقها على دراساتك. ستتعلم في هذه الدورة التدريبية كيفية تطوير مهارات التواصل لمساعدتك على تحقيق النجاح في دراساتك الجامعية. بعد الانتهاء من هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكون قادرًا على:
مهارات التواصل لتحقيق النجاح في الجامعةThe University of Sydney
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic
Subtitles: Arabic, English
Offered by
The University of Sydney
Our excellence in research and teaching makes the University of Sydney one of the top universities in Australia and highly ranked among the best universities in the world. In 2020, we were ranked second in the Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings, and first in Australia in the QS Graduate Employability Rankings.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
مقدمة للتواصل في الثقافة الأكاديمية
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete
المشاركة في سياقات المناقشات الجامعية
5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete
الترجمة والبحث والتخطيط للمهام الكتابية
5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete
كتابة مهمات كتابية فعالة وموجزة
5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
