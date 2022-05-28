About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
Arabic

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Sydney

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

مقدمة للتواصل في الثقافة الأكاديمية

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

المشاركة في سياقات المناقشات الجامعية

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

الترجمة والبحث والتخطيط للمهام الكتابية

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 75 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

كتابة مهمات كتابية فعالة وموجزة

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 82 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder