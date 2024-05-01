UBITS
Comunicación visual: enriquece tus mensajes
Comunicación visual: enriquece tus mensajes

Taught in Spanish

Course

Iván Rodríguez

Instructor: Iván Rodríguez

Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Crear estrategias y elementos de comunicación visual para resolver problemas, manejar datos y fomentar la creatividad colaborativa en el negocio.

There is 1 module in this course

Vivimos en un mundo cada vez más orientado hacia lo visual, una tendencia que es evidente en áreas como el marketing, las redes sociales y los medios de comunicación. La comunicación visual se ha convertido en una parte integral de nuestras interacciones diarias, incluso dentro de las organizaciones y los equipos de trabajo. Los líderes son quienes están mejor posicionados para generar una alfabetización visual de sus seguidores, de manera que les brinden lo necesario para cambiar su forma de pensar, decidir, analizar problemas y crear nuevas ideas, basándose en el poder del pensamiento y la comunicación visual. En este Bit, te brindaremos las herramientas para resolver problemas avanzados de liderazgo utilizando la comunicación visual como estrategia transformadora de personas y organizaciones.

What's included

4 videos10 readings1 assignment

Iván Rodríguez
UBITS
UBITS

