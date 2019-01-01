Crea Diseños de Marketing en Redes Sociales con Canva
Diseñarás imagenes en Canva
Editarás fotografías
Aprenderás a realizar videos para redes sociales
Al final de este proyecto, creará diseños de imágenes utilizando Canva. A lo largo de las tareas, podrá editar fotografías, utilizar tipografías, colocar elementos de diseño y contenido y finalmente, su publicación en redes sociales. Este proyecto guiado es para aquellas personas interesadas en mejorar su imagen o su emprendimiento en redes sociales a partir de una herramienta accesible como Canva. Además, vamos a comprender herramientas de diseño, utilización de plantillas, elementos y textos. Este proyecto le proporcionará la capacidad de crear posteos y storys para redes sociales utilizando Canva, que combina la flexibilidad del diseño de plantillas con la capacidad de edición del mismo. Saber diseñar imágenes para redes sociales con canva te abre una gran posibilidad de crecer profesionalmente, puede ser un acercamiento al mundo laboral del diseño ¡especialmente en campos prometedores como publicidad, marketing digital o community manager! Canva es un software y sitio web de diseño gráfico simplificado. Es accesible y utilizado del mismo modo por diseñadores como por personas que no forman parte del mundo del diseño. Sus herramientas se pueden utilizar tanto para el diseño web como para los medios de impresión y gráficos.
Communication Design
Marketing
Content Creation
Social Media
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Tarea 1 : Explorando Canva
Tarea 2 : Edición de imágenes
Tarea 3 : Creación y edición de textos
Tarea 4 : Opcional - Actividad de práctica
Tarea 5 : Elementos y símbolos
Tarea 6 : Animaciones
Tarea 7 : Adaptación del diseño
Tarea 8 : Opcional - Capstone
