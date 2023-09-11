Coursera Project Network
عمل خطة محتوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي: Canva، ChatGPT، وBlueWillow
عمل خطة محتوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي: Canva، ChatGPT، وBlueWillow

Taught in Arabic

1,860 already enrolled

Hussein Makki

Instructor: Hussein Makki

4.7

(12 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • كتابة خطة محتوى جاهز للتصميم باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي

  • تغذية أدوات الذكاء الصناعي بالمعلومات الصحيحة لتوليد الأفكار المطلوبة

  • كتابة مقالات تتماشى مع خطة المحتوى المكتوبة لنشرها علي المواقع الخاصة بنا

  • استخدام أدوات مثل BlueWillow للحصول علي صور وتصاميم تساهم في بناء خطة المحتوى

There is 1 module in this course

مع نهاية المشروع، هتقدر تقدم وتبني خطة محتوي تسويقي جاهزة للتصميم والتنفيذ من خلال الاستفادة من أدوات الذكاء الإصطناعي المختلفة. هنقدر نبني المحتوي المكتوب والوصف المرئي الخاص به من خلال ChatGPT و هنحول الوصف المرئي الخاص بينا لمرجع مصمم بشكل كامل باستخدام أداة BlueWillow وفي النهاية هنقدر نجمع كل ده في بريزينتيشن متكاملة من خلال استخدام Canva. مش بس كده، احنا كمان هنقدر نعمل مقالات تتماشى مع خطة المحتوى باستخدام ChatGPT

What's included

7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin

Hussein Makki
