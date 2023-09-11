أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي اصبحت جزء من حياتنا اليومية في كل المجالات المختلفة، عشان كده في المشروع ده هنتعلم مع بعض ازاي نقدر نستغل ونستفيد من الأدوات دي في مجال الديجيتال مارتنج أو التسويق الرقمي وخصوصا في الجزء الخاص بكتابة المحتوى. عشان كده، دورك في هذا المشروع هيكون كاتب محتوي رقمي لإحدي شركات السيارات الالكترونية والتي تدعى ELEC. مديرك طلب منك كتابة خطة محتوى كاملة جاهزة للتنفيذ علي التصميم من أجل نشر محتواها علي منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المختلفة، وهو ده اللي هنعمله هلي مدار المشروع باستخدام أدوات للذكاء الاصطناعي زي Canva, ChatGPT, BlueWillow.
عمل خطة محتوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي: Canva، ChatGPT، وBlueWillow
Taught in Arabic
1,860 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(12 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
كتابة خطة محتوى جاهز للتصميم باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي
تغذية أدوات الذكاء الصناعي بالمعلومات الصحيحة لتوليد الأفكار المطلوبة
كتابة مقالات تتماشى مع خطة المحتوى المكتوبة لنشرها علي المواقع الخاصة بنا
استخدام أدوات مثل BlueWillow للحصول علي صور وتصاميم تساهم في بناء خطة المحتوى
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
1 quiz
Earn a career certificate
There is 1 module in this course
مع نهاية المشروع، هتقدر تقدم وتبني خطة محتوي تسويقي جاهزة للتصميم والتنفيذ من خلال الاستفادة من أدوات الذكاء الإصطناعي المختلفة. هنقدر نبني المحتوي المكتوب والوصف المرئي الخاص به من خلال ChatGPT و هنحول الوصف المرئي الخاص بينا لمرجع مصمم بشكل كامل باستخدام أداة BlueWillow وفي النهاية هنقدر نجمع كل ده في بريزينتيشن متكاملة من خلال استخدام Canva. مش بس كده، احنا كمان هنقدر نعمل مقالات تتماشى مع خطة المحتوى باستخدام ChatGPT
What's included
7 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
