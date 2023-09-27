University of Glasgow
Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 3: Data-Driven Leaders
University of Glasgow

Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 3: Data-Driven Leaders

This course is part of Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization

Taught in English

Matt Offord

Instructor: Matt Offord

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making

  • Critically evaluate, with particular reference to digital data, traditional leadership models

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

12 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the third and final course in this specialisation. The course is a deeper dive into data than the previous two course, we will tie up the themes of traditional leadership and agility to describe a data landscape, how to navigate and how to lead. In this module, we will focus on that landscape with a brief history of data and how it has radically changed our environment as leaders.

What's included

1 video11 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module we will look at the best approach to explore and navigate this new data landscape. At the heart of this approach, I introduce my SWAN model which begins any leadership venture by challenging existing beliefs and stories in the organisation. You could say that when surrounded by data, verifying those data is of paramount importance. We will then look at some recent case studies surrounding decision making in the Covid-19 crisis. Our approach here is not make leaders look silly but to highlight just how difficult it is to make a decision about something you know too much about.

What's included

1 video5 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this final module, of the final course we will put our learning together to create a framework for leadership in the age of data. This draws on the legacy of 'traditional' leadersship because it must. But we also recognise the mismatches between this form of leadership an an emerging agile workplace of hyperconnected humans and, yes, machines. This requires embrace more power to the edge, but that we also get control of our data. In short, we must be kind to humans and demand that our data work for us. In this module you will find out how.

What's included

4 videos7 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Matt Offord
University of Glasgow
4 Courses542 learners

Offered by

University of Glasgow

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions