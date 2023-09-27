University of Glasgow
Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 2: Agile Leadership
This course is part of Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization

Taught in English

Matt Offord

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe and evaluate the role of collective decision making and agile teams

  • Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data

  • Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

8 quizzes

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

This course is part of the Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the second course in our specialisation which looks at leadership in the age of data. In this course we will look into the emerging importance of agility. Agility is a response to the age of data. Data has been building up since the first wave of Big Data which occured in the late 19th Century. 100 or more years on, we find the data deluge is so overwhelming that leaders find it difficult to plan ahead in traditional ways. Modern leaders must be agile to adapt to a world that is Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA). In today's digital age, leaders who can harness the power of data and translate it into actionable insights have a significant advantage in navigating complex business landscapes. This course equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to lead with agility, leveraging data-driven strategies to achieve success.

What's included

1 video14 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, we will look at collaboration. Collaboration and social learning are the building blocks of human culture and many anthropologists argue the foundation of human success. As organisations move from hierachical structures to agile teams, collaboration is returning. In the data deluge there are too much data for a single leader or a small team to digest. Hyperconnected teams are how businesses in the knowledge economy thrive, so let's take a look at collaboration, the most powerful data analytic tool there is!

What's included

3 videos6 readings2 quizzes4 discussion prompts

Welcome to the last module of this course. In this module you will start to look at some data oriented tools which aim to support agile decision making, whether this is a single, or a few leaders, or dispersed leadership through the organisation. It is not our aim to provide a deep familiarisation with these tools but merely to introduce them. The tools themselves change rapidly, by next year new and more powerful tools could be on the market. With recent developments in AI, the data landscape is shifting rapidly. It is important that leaders maintain currency with data science and management, much as thye must for finance, ESG and countless other disciplines.

What's included

1 video9 readings2 quizzes

Instructor

Matt Offord
University of Glasgow
4 Courses542 learners

Offered by

University of Glasgow

