In this course, we describe how agility became increasingly important in the 21st Century. We explore the role of information communication in disrupting hierarchical leadership. We will explore the Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world of the 21st Century and look at how the traditional discipline of strategic planning is adapting under the turbulence of the data deluge. We will be looking at the rise of exploratory strategy.
Data-Driven Leadership Skills Course 2: Agile Leadership
This course is part of Data-Driven Leadership Skills Specialization
Taught in English
Describe and evaluate the role of collective decision making and agile teams
Distinguish between agile and efficient leadership structures and their relationship to data
Analyse the role of data, volume, quality, and timeliness, in decision making
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the second course in our specialisation which looks at leadership in the age of data. In this course we will look into the emerging importance of agility. Agility is a response to the age of data. Data has been building up since the first wave of Big Data which occured in the late 19th Century. 100 or more years on, we find the data deluge is so overwhelming that leaders find it difficult to plan ahead in traditional ways. Modern leaders must be agile to adapt to a world that is Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA). In today's digital age, leaders who can harness the power of data and translate it into actionable insights have a significant advantage in navigating complex business landscapes. This course equips participants with the skills and knowledge needed to lead with agility, leveraging data-driven strategies to achieve success.
1 video14 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In this module, we will look at collaboration. Collaboration and social learning are the building blocks of human culture and many anthropologists argue the foundation of human success. As organisations move from hierachical structures to agile teams, collaboration is returning. In the data deluge there are too much data for a single leader or a small team to digest. Hyperconnected teams are how businesses in the knowledge economy thrive, so let's take a look at collaboration, the most powerful data analytic tool there is!
3 videos6 readings2 quizzes4 discussion prompts
Welcome to the last module of this course. In this module you will start to look at some data oriented tools which aim to support agile decision making, whether this is a single, or a few leaders, or dispersed leadership through the organisation. It is not our aim to provide a deep familiarisation with these tools but merely to introduce them. The tools themselves change rapidly, by next year new and more powerful tools could be on the market. With recent developments in AI, the data landscape is shifting rapidly. It is important that leaders maintain currency with data science and management, much as thye must for finance, ESG and countless other disciplines.
1 video9 readings2 quizzes
