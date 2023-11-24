Edureka
Data Storytelling with Power BI
Data Storytelling with Power BI

Taught in English

Instructor: Edureka

4.5

(22 reviews)

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Assessments

25 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the world of business intelligence and derive stories from data and present them to a targeted audience. You will also learn to identify and implement transformations in data for visualization with Power BI Desktop.

22 videos8 readings9 quizzes3 discussion prompts

In this module, you will learn to manipulate data with DAX formulas to create measures and columns, operate these transformations with the help of DAX functions, and create relationships to manage data.

19 videos4 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will learn to create data visuals with the help of common charts and custom visuals and understand how they work. We will also learn about the best practices that are to be followed while building paginated reports and dashboards.

16 videos1 reading6 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about Power BI Service, make use of the features after publishing reports and dashboards on the Service interface, manage Smart Narrative, use Q & A to draw more insights from data, secure reports and dashboards with security roles, and observe data lineage.

8 videos1 reading2 quizzes

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.

1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

