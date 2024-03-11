Welcome to the Data Storytelling with Power BI course, where you'll embark on a journey to acquire practical expertise in data transformation and visualization. Leverage the potential of Power BI to craft narratives through structured data, leading to the discovery of more profound insights. Throughout this course, you'll explore the industry-specific applications of Power BI and delve into its various features and functionalities.
Learn Data Storytelling: Power BI Techniques
This course is part of Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization
Taught in English
Course
March 2024
25 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore the world of business intelligence and derive stories from data and present them to a targeted audience. You will also learn to identify and implement transformations in data for visualization with Power BI Desktop.
22 videos8 readings9 quizzes3 discussion prompts
In this module, you will learn to manipulate data with DAX formulas to create measures and columns, operate these transformations with the help of DAX functions, and create relationships to manage data.
19 videos4 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In this module, you will learn to create data visuals with the help of common charts and custom visuals and understand how they work. We will also learn about the best practices that are to be followed while building paginated reports and dashboards.
16 videos1 reading6 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about Power BI Service, make use of the features after publishing reports and dashboards on the Service interface, manage Smart Narrative, use Q & A to draw more insights from data, secure reports and dashboards with security roles, and observe data lineage.
8 videos1 reading2 quizzes
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.
1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Data Storytelling refers to the process one conducts in a business environment where they do extensive research and modeling of data based on the principle that every piece of data tells a story, which can help an organization make intelligent decisions to amplify productivity and generate results. Storytelling in Power BI covers all the insightful results one gains and presents them to wider audiences.
Power BI is a Business Intelligence (BI) tool developed by Microsoft. It is used for data analysis, visualization, and sharing insights from various sources. Power BI allows users to connect to multiple data sources, including databases, spreadsheets, cloud services, and online data sources, and then transform and model the data to create interactive reports and dashboards. Most of the time, these stories are designed to follow as data interweaves between rich visual formats and insights.
This course is designed for freshers who are novices in Power BI and working professionals aiming for the role of Business Analyst, Data Analyst, etc. The main aim is to use Power BI data story to create impactful visuals.