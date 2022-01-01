By learning this course, you will get a comprehensive grasp of stack, queue, binary tree, graph and BST structures and algorithms, as well as their applications. By the end of this course, you will be able to understand and implement stack, queue and binary tree, use binary trees to solve problems such Huffman encoding, understand and implement the graph structure as well as related algorithms such BFS, DFS and PFS, understand and implement AVL tree.
Basic Computer Science and programming skills
Algorithms used to solve complex problems
Principles and methods in the design and implementation of various data structures
Skills for algorithm design and performance analysis
Background on fundamental data structures and recent results
Data structures play a central role in computer science and are the cornerstones of efficient algorithms. This specialization explores the principles and methods in the design and implementation of various data structures. You will learn the essential skills for algorithm design and performance analysis. Topics covered by this specialization range from fundamental data structures to recent research results.
