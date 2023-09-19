استعد لتعلم طرق تصحيح الأخطاء المختلفة في بيئة برمجة Swift مع دورة ”تصحيح الأخطاء في Swift: اختبر الكود الخاص بك“. ستكتسب المهارات الأساسية لتصحيح واختبار الكود الخاص بك بكفاءة.
تصحيح الأخطاء في Swift: اختبر الكود الخاص بك
تعلم كيفية استخدام نقاط التوقف وتعليمات الطباعة لإيقاف تنفيذ التعليمات البرمجية وفحص المتغيرات أثناء التشغيل.
تطوير مهارة كتابة وتشغيل اختبارات الوحدة باستخدام إطار عمل XCTest في XCode لضمان صحة التعليمات البرمجية.
استخدم أدوات تصحيح أخطاء Xcode المختلفة، بما في ذلك مصحح العرض، مستكشف نقاط التوقف، وعارض مكدس المكالمات.
إتقان القدرة على تحديد وحل الأخطاء المتعلقة بالاتصال (API).
There is 1 module in this course
استعد لتعلم طرق تصحيح الأخطاء المختلفة في بيئة برمجة Swift مع دورة ”تصحيح الأخطاء في Swift: اختبر الكود الخاص بك“. ستكتسب المهارات الأساسية لتصحيح واختبار الكود الخاص بك بكفاءة. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام نقاط التوقف لفحص الكود الخاص بك والمتغيرات أثناء التشغيل، وكيفية استخدام بيانات الطباعة لتصحيح الشيفرة. ستكتسب أيضًا المعرفة لكتابة اختبارات الوحدة (Unit Testing) للكود الخاص بك واستخدام ميزات تصحيح Xcode. ستتعرف ايضاً على كيفية التعامل مع مشكلات الإدخال والتفاعل مع المستخدم. ستستكشف أيضًا كيفية تصحيح مشكلات الشبكة والتواصل مع واجهات برمجة التطبيقات. انضم إلينا في هذه الدورة، لتكتسب المهارات الضرورية لاستخدام أدوات التصحيح المختلفة بأسلوب مبتكر لتحديد وحل المشكلات ببراعة. اجعل رحلة تطوير وصيانة تطبيقات Swift ممتعة ومثيرة بنجاح!
10 videos3 readings1 quiz1 plugin
