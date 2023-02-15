Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Creativity by Arizona State University
About the Course
Creativity matters, but it’s not always an easy thing to accomplish. From coming up with ideas to protecting your intellectual property, there’s a lot that goes into being a creator. In digital environments, you have a lot of freedom to create content of various kinds — but you also have more to be careful about. The question is, “How do you go about creating and protecting your content in the digital world?”
With the expertise of Dr. Nicholas Proferes of the ASU School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, the Digital Creativity course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of content creation directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your digital creativity toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Content creation requires knowing your tools, your goals and the rights involved. Digital creativity involves identifying those tools and creating content based on the goals you have — skills that anyone can learn and apply anywhere. Jump-start your digital creativity journey today!...