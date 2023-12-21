Coursera Instructor Network
Disaster Recovery Planning for Organizations
Disaster Recovery Planning for Organizations

Andrey Oborsky

Instructor: Andrey Oborsky

There is 1 module in this course

Welcome to our comprehensive course on Disaster Recovery Planning (DRP), a short course journey designed toward ensuring your organizational resilience and continuity in the face of unknown challenges. In Lesson 1, we'll dive into the foundational cornerstones of a DRP and work towards developing an understanding of the essential components vital for crafting a robust and effective plan. From risk assessment to continuity strategies, this lesson sets the stage for safeguarding your operations. As we continue on, Lesson 2 will dive into related standards and best practices, equipping you with insights into industry benchmarks and proven methodologies adopted by leading organizations worldwide. Moving on to Lesson 3, we'll embark on the practical aspects, guiding you through the step-by-step process of developing a tailored DRP specific to your organization's needs. Finally, in Lesson 4, we'll highlight the significance of ongoing maintenance and adaptation by exploring how to continuously improve your DRP in line with dynamic threats and changes in your organizational network. Throughout this course, we'll empower you with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to build and sustain a resilient framework, ensuring your readiness to face any issue head-on.

13 videos4 readings5 quizzes

Instructor

Andrey Oborsky
Coursera Instructor Network
2 Courses651 learners

Coursera Instructor Network

