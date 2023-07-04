En este apasionante curso online podrás entender cómo la tecnología, la estrategia y los modelos de negocio digitales son importantes para ser innovador en tu trabajo. Además, entenderás qué es la disrupción y cuáles son las tecnologías más disruptivas para articular la estrategia de negocio en tiempos de innovación digital y ser capaz de capturar esos impactos utilizando herramientas modernas de análisis estratégico.
Disrupción Digital
This course is part of Innovación en los Negocios y Disrupción Digital Specialization
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Course
(26 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Examinar cómo las tecnologías digitales influyen en las operaciones internas y las interacciones externas de una empresa.
Reconocer diferentes tipos de innovación y explorar la interacción entre tecnología e innovación.
Aplicar herramientas modernas para resumir los elementos principales del concepto de planes de negocios y su función.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
16 quizzes
Course
(26 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Comprender los antecedentes técnicos detrás de las tecnologías disruptivas, mirando los conceptos generales detrás de la innovación y la disrupción.
What's included
5 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Comprender internamente el impacto de la disrupción digital en las organizaciones.
What's included
6 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Comprender el impacto de la interrupción digital en las organizaciones externamente con los clientes.
What's included
6 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Comprender cómo se formula y expresa la estrategia para ser comunicada a los demás.
What's included
6 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 26
26 reviews
- 5 stars
88.46%
- 4 stars
11.53%
- 3 stars
0%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Jul 3, 2023
Reviewed on Feb 28, 2024
Reviewed on Oct 23, 2023
New to Business Strategy? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.