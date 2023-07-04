Universidad de Palermo
Disrupción Digital
Universidad de Palermo

Disrupción Digital

This course is part of Innovación en los Negocios y Disrupción Digital Specialization

Taught in Spanish

Patricio O´Gorman

Instructor: Patricio O´Gorman

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(26 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Examinar cómo las tecnologías digitales influyen en las operaciones internas y las interacciones externas de una empresa.

  • Reconocer diferentes tipos de innovación y explorar la interacción entre tecnología e innovación.

  • Aplicar herramientas modernas para resumir los elementos principales del concepto de planes de negocios y su función.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

16 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(26 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Innovación en los Negocios y Disrupción Digital Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Comprender los antecedentes técnicos detrás de las tecnologías disruptivas, mirando los conceptos generales detrás de la innovación y la disrupción.

What's included

5 videos5 readings3 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Comprender internamente el impacto de la disrupción digital en las organizaciones.

What's included

6 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Comprender el impacto de la interrupción digital en las organizaciones externamente con los clientes.

What's included

6 videos3 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Comprender cómo se formula y expresa la estrategia para ser comunicada a los demás.

What's included

6 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Patricio O´Gorman
Universidad de Palermo
1 Course609 learners

Offered by

Universidad de Palermo

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 26

4.9

26 reviews

  • 5 stars

    88.46%

  • 4 stars

    11.53%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

TM
5

Reviewed on Jul 3, 2023

SC
5

Reviewed on Feb 28, 2024

IM
5

Reviewed on Oct 23, 2023

View more reviews

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions