Chevron Left
Back to Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation - 简体中文

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Elastic Cloud Infrastructure: Scaling and Automation - 简体中文 by Google Cloud

About the Course

这是一套自助式速成课程，向学员介绍 Google Cloud 提供的灵活全面的基础架构和平台服务。学员将通过一系列视频讲座、演示和实操实验，探索和部署各种解决方案元素，包括安全互连网络、负载均衡、自动扩缩、基础架构自动化和代管式服务。...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder