About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 探索各种可让您将自己的基础架构连接到 Google Cloud 的网络互连方案。

  • 探索 Google Cloud 的负载均衡和自动扩缩服务。

  • 了解基础架构自动化服务，让您可以利用这些服务自动部署 Google Cloud 基础架构服务。

  • 回顾 Google Cloud 中的代管式服务。

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
10 minutes to complete

简介

10 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

在网络之间建立互连

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

负载均衡和自动扩缩

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

基础架构自动化

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder