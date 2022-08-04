About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Materials Science for Advanced Technological Applications Specialization
Intermediate Level

To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Electrical properties of materials and, how/why semiconductors, insulators, and conductors are classified.

Instructors

Offered by

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 minutes to complete

Electrical Properties and Semiconductors

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Module 1: Electrical Properties

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Module 2: Electrical Conductivity and Semiconductors

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 8 readings
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Module 3: Semiconductor Devices

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 8 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

