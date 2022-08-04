In this course, we will explore the electrical properties of materials and classify different materials as conductors, semiconductors or insulators. We will look at some examples of conductors, semiconductors and insulators, and note the key factors that cause the differences in their electrical properties. We will use rudimentary band theory to show how temperature impacts the conductivity of the three classifications of materials. We will learn what causes the differences in electrical behavior of a p-type versus an n-type semiconductor in a p-n diode.
About this Course
Intermediate Level
To be successful in this course, you should have a background in high school physics and/or chemistry.
What you will learn
Electrical properties of materials and, how/why semiconductors, insulators, and conductors are classified.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Electrical Properties and Semiconductors
Module 1: Electrical Properties
Module 2: Electrical Conductivity and Semiconductors
Module 3: Semiconductor Devices
