Google Cloud
Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 简体中文
Google Cloud

Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 了解编码器-解码器架构的主要组成部分

  • 了解如何使用编码器-解码器架构从模型中训练和生成文本

  • 了解如何在 Keras 中编写您自己的编码器-解码器模型

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

本单元简要介绍了编码器-解码器架构，这是一种功能强大且常见的机器学习架构，适用于机器翻译、文本摘要和问答等 sequence-to-sequence 任务。您将了解编码器-解码器架构的主要组成部分，以及如何训练和部署这些模型。在相应的实验演示中，您将在 TensorFlow 中从头编写简单的编码器-解码器架构实现代码，以用于诗歌生成。

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions