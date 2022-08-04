Chevron Left
Back to Engaging in Enterprise Growth and Innovation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engaging in Enterprise Growth and Innovation by Northeastern University

About the Course

This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation". If you have not visited the first part yet, please check it out before starting this course. If you have finished the first part of this series: Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation, you will be able to apply what you learned to your own career. You will explore the challenges and processes for harnessing technological innovation for new-business development, with special focus on digital healthcare transformation. You will gain an understanding of enterprise growth and innovation topics through readings, cases, and exercises, including learning how firms from different industries gain competitive advantage through distinctive products and services. The vast expertise of faculty combined with topic perspectives from the Mayo Clinic make this an engaging and unique course. It's important to note that if you like what your learning in this course and have a healthcare innovation project that you want to see if you can fully realize, consider enrolling in the for-credit version of this course, part of the MS in Management: Digital Transformation in Healthcare degree....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder