About the Course
This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation". If you have not visited the first part yet, please check it out before starting this course. If you have finished the first part of this series: Introduction to Enterprise Growth and Innovation, you will be able to apply what you learned to your own career.
You will explore the challenges and processes for harnessing technological innovation for new-business development, with special focus on digital healthcare transformation. You will gain an understanding of enterprise growth and innovation topics through readings, cases, and exercises, including learning how firms from different industries gain competitive advantage through distinctive products and services. The vast expertise of faculty combined with topic perspectives from the Mayo Clinic make this an engaging and unique course.
