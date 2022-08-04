Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engaging in Service Innovation and Management by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is the continuation of "Introduction to Service Innovation and Management". If you have not yet taken "Introduction to Service Innovation and Management", it is recommended that you complete that course prior to this course. The foundational knowledge and project plan from the introduction are carried through in this deeper dive into service innovation and management.
This course will give you tools to examine initial plans for healthcare service/process redesign.
You will be exposed to important topics such as defining and evaluating processes, planning for organizational change, team management, the role of culture in maintaining and supporting new processes, the management of stakeholders, both internal and external, and the role of leadership at all levels of the organization.
You will learn about best practices in examining strategies based on different organizational models, continuous process improvements, resistance, employee empowerment, and the role of leadership in managing operations. Through the project work you will have the opportunity to apply these concepts to services and internal business processes at your own organizations....