About the Course
Professor Zhang is Central South University’s top training coach in English speaking and interpreting contests and has engaged in teaching and research on English speaking and interpreting as well as competition training for more than ten years.
This is a course which improves your comprehensive skills of listening, speaking, reading, writing and thinking:
you will overcome your bad listening habits and advance listening skills;
you will correct your pronunciation and improve language quality and delivery;
you will collect and analyze materials quickly and efficiently;
you will enhance writing ability and complete speech writing independently;
you will think more logically and communicate more easily.
After finishing the course, the learners will be brave at speaking, happy to speaking and great at speaking; no matter in life, competition, study, work or on international stage, you can be a wise thinker, and more importantly, an active and confident speaker!...