There is an increasing attention to ethics in engineering practice. Engineers are supposed not only to carry out their work competently and skilfully, but also to be aware of the broader ethical and social implications of engineering and to be able to reflect on these. According to the Engineering Criteria 2000 of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) in the US, engineers must have “an understanding of professional and ethical responsibility” and should "understand the impact of engineering solutions in a global and societal context.” This course provides an introduction to ethics in engineering and technology. It helps engineers and students in engineering to acquire the competences mentioned in the ABET criteria or comparable criteria formulated in other countries. More specifically, this course helps engineers to acquire the following moral competencies: - Moral sensibility: the ability to recognize social and ethical issues in engineering; - Moral analysis skills: the ability to analyse moral problems in terms of facts, values, stakeholders and their interests; - Moral creativity: the ability to think out different options for action in the light of (conflicting) moral values and the relevant facts; - Moral judgement skills: the ability to give a moral judgement on the basis of different ethical theories or frameworks including professional ethics and common sense morality; - Moral decision-making skills: the ability to reflect on different ethical theories and frameworks and to make a decision based on that reflection. With respect to these competencies, our focus is on the concrete moral problems that engineers encounter in their professional practice. With the help of concrete cases is shown how the decision to develop a technology, as well as the process of design and production, is inherently moral. The attention of the learners is drawn towards the specific moral choices that engineers face. In relation to these concrete choices learners will encounter different reasons for and against certain actions, and they will discover that these reasons can be discussed. In this way, learners become aware of the moral dimensions of technology and acquire the argumentative capacities that are needed in moral debates with stakeholders (e.g. governments, users, and commercial business departments)....

CF

Jun 20, 2020

I really enjoyed taking this course. Most of the modules require critical thinking skills that I think helped me develop in terms of getting the proper approach to the questions.

KS

Aug 25, 2020

A truly amazing course on Ethics in Engineering. I thoroughly enjoyed every concept of this course. I would highly recommend every engineer to complete this course.

By Juan J G R

Nov 7, 2019

It is a excellent course, I have learned the consequences that could present if we performed a project determined of a way correctly moral and ethic. It is important to know as evolve in environment prefessionaly. Thank you. In addition, the book of Ethics, Technolgy and Engineering is very helpful in the developed of the course. I recommender it. See you soon.

By CHANDRASEKHARAN K A

Jul 13, 2020

This course changed my perception on ethics relevant to my profession. The course is useful for not only engineers but for scientists and other professionals.

By Silviya A

Jul 30, 2020

It is an excellent course! The materials are very well prepared and presented. The accumulation of new knowledge goes smoothly and the modules are very coherent. I had preliminary training in ethics, more precisely in bioethics and I am teaching bioethics to medical students for years. So I expected that the course would be very easy and I just wanted to up-grade knowledge to a new field. However, I was pleasantly surprised that even the concepts that were familiar to me were presented in a new way. I did learn new things and gained an insight into things that I already knew. The tests were very well prepared and balanced to the amount of theoretical texts. The examples of real cases were very appropriate and interesting. The mixture of different educational tasks was also very good. The quality of videos was excellent. I really enjoyed this course and it was one of my best educational experiences. Congratulations to the team of the Eindhoven University of Technology for developing and offering this course in Coursera! Thank you!

By CHANDRASHEKHAR B

Sep 7, 2020

It is really a wonderful course for a beginner and also to working professionals. It assumes greater significance in the present day technology development and its influence on the way people live, their thought process, and shapes their perspective. However, the irony is that not much attention is paid about virtues, morality, norms and legal awareness in the formative phase of human development. The course is an eye opener for all professionals and definitely help he/she to think in a different way after getting through the course. I really appreciate the efforts of the faculty in shaping and delivering such a course. ans also thank them profusely for providing such a course in such a lucid way.

By Christian K

Dec 14, 2019

Fascinating and interesting course on ethics in combination with technology applied to engineering practices which was challenging but a great learning experience!

By Maliha A

Jan 1, 2020

It is a comprehensive course and taught in a very well manner. The case study approach of teaching is very suitable and relevant with respect to the course content. I enjoy learning. Excellent work !

Thanks

By Braulio B

May 28, 2022

Great course. I didnt expect that this course could bring me a lot of important information and knowledge. The topics are absolutelly great and the material and methodology is remarkable.

By Carmela F

Jun 20, 2020

I really enjoyed taking this course. Most of the modules require critical thinking skills that I think helped me develop in terms of getting the proper approach to the questions.

By Kiran S

Aug 26, 2020

A truly amazing course on Ethics in Engineering. I thoroughly enjoyed every concept of this course. I would highly recommend every engineer to complete this course.

By Gerard R

Jun 24, 2019

Great introductory course. This should be a must for every aspiring engineer or technology practitioner to get each in contact with one's humanity

By ABDULLAH M F

Apr 10, 2021

The course was very helpful and gives a very good insight to how important ethics should be applied in the engineering profession.

By 01fe17bec227

Feb 16, 2021

Its a great course which helps us to learn about Ethics and acquire some Engineering and technology knowledge.

By Lenka D

Mar 19, 2021

The format of the course is extremely enjoyable, yet sometimes i didnt get proper feedback from tests

By John A E

Nov 2, 2020

This course is also helpful for professions like engineers for ethical values and responsibilities

By 01fe17bme102

Feb 17, 2021

It was a new experience learning this course in online mode.

The videos were self explanatory

By 鄧志堅

Apr 3, 2020

This is a very challenging course. The cases provided in the course are highly relevant.

By PRITAM C

Jun 14, 2021

It's a very good course ever i saw.....Thank You for this course on this platform

By Ömer K

Nov 14, 2021

It was a great course that provided me with invaluable insights. Thank you!

By 01fe18bec255

Dec 4, 2021

IT was a mice experience learned a lot of things about constitution

By Haripriya P

Feb 15, 2021

Explaination and quiz are good enough to learn and undestand.

By Ashraf S

Apr 12, 2020

Very informative and well structured. Thank you !

By Shuvam M

Apr 20, 2022

Thank you Coursera for providing such a course.

By Promise N

May 21, 2021

A very enlightening course and essential indeed

By MUHAMAD Y R B Y A

Jul 22, 2021

good course and it teaches to be professional

By JOGI S S

Nov 30, 2020

good , course involved real life problems

