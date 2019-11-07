CF
Jun 20, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this course. Most of the modules require critical thinking skills that I think helped me develop in terms of getting the proper approach to the questions.
KS
Aug 25, 2020
A truly amazing course on Ethics in Engineering. I thoroughly enjoyed every concept of this course. I would highly recommend every engineer to complete this course.
By Juan J G R•
Nov 7, 2019
It is a excellent course, I have learned the consequences that could present if we performed a project determined of a way correctly moral and ethic. It is important to know as evolve in environment prefessionaly. Thank you. In addition, the book of Ethics, Technolgy and Engineering is very helpful in the developed of the course. I recommender it. See you soon.
By CHANDRASEKHARAN K A•
Jul 13, 2020
This course changed my perception on ethics relevant to my profession. The course is useful for not only engineers but for scientists and other professionals.
By Silviya A•
Jul 30, 2020
It is an excellent course! The materials are very well prepared and presented. The accumulation of new knowledge goes smoothly and the modules are very coherent. I had preliminary training in ethics, more precisely in bioethics and I am teaching bioethics to medical students for years. So I expected that the course would be very easy and I just wanted to up-grade knowledge to a new field. However, I was pleasantly surprised that even the concepts that were familiar to me were presented in a new way. I did learn new things and gained an insight into things that I already knew. The tests were very well prepared and balanced to the amount of theoretical texts. The examples of real cases were very appropriate and interesting. The mixture of different educational tasks was also very good. The quality of videos was excellent. I really enjoyed this course and it was one of my best educational experiences. Congratulations to the team of the Eindhoven University of Technology for developing and offering this course in Coursera! Thank you!
By CHANDRASHEKHAR B•
Sep 7, 2020
It is really a wonderful course for a beginner and also to working professionals. It assumes greater significance in the present day technology development and its influence on the way people live, their thought process, and shapes their perspective. However, the irony is that not much attention is paid about virtues, morality, norms and legal awareness in the formative phase of human development. The course is an eye opener for all professionals and definitely help he/she to think in a different way after getting through the course. I really appreciate the efforts of the faculty in shaping and delivering such a course. ans also thank them profusely for providing such a course in such a lucid way.
By Christian K•
Dec 14, 2019
Fascinating and interesting course on ethics in combination with technology applied to engineering practices which was challenging but a great learning experience!
By Maliha A•
Jan 1, 2020
It is a comprehensive course and taught in a very well manner. The case study approach of teaching is very suitable and relevant with respect to the course content. I enjoy learning. Excellent work !
Thanks
By Braulio B•
May 28, 2022
Great course. I didnt expect that this course could bring me a lot of important information and knowledge. The topics are absolutelly great and the material and methodology is remarkable.
By Carmela F•
Jun 20, 2020
By Kiran S•
Aug 26, 2020
By Gerard R•
Jun 24, 2019
Great introductory course. This should be a must for every aspiring engineer or technology practitioner to get each in contact with one's humanity
By ABDULLAH M F•
Apr 10, 2021
The course was very helpful and gives a very good insight to how important ethics should be applied in the engineering profession.
By 01fe17bec227•
Feb 16, 2021
Its a great course which helps us to learn about Ethics and acquire some Engineering and technology knowledge.
By Lenka D•
Mar 19, 2021
The format of the course is extremely enjoyable, yet sometimes i didnt get proper feedback from tests
By John A E•
Nov 2, 2020
This course is also helpful for professions like engineers for ethical values and responsibilities
By 01fe17bme102•
Feb 17, 2021
It was a new experience learning this course in online mode.
The videos were self explanatory
By 鄧志堅•
Apr 3, 2020
This is a very challenging course. The cases provided in the course are highly relevant.
By PRITAM C•
Jun 14, 2021
It's a very good course ever i saw.....Thank You for this course on this platform
By Ömer K•
Nov 14, 2021
It was a great course that provided me with invaluable insights. Thank you!
By 01fe18bec255•
Dec 4, 2021
IT was a mice experience learned a lot of things about constitution
By Haripriya P•
Feb 15, 2021
Explaination and quiz are good enough to learn and undestand.
By Ashraf S•
Apr 12, 2020
Very informative and well structured. Thank you !
By Shuvam M•
Apr 20, 2022
Thank you Coursera for providing such a course.
By Promise N•
May 21, 2021
A very enlightening course and essential indeed
By MUHAMAD Y R B Y A•
Jul 22, 2021
good course and it teaches to be professional
By JOGI S S•
Nov 30, 2020
good , course involved real life problems