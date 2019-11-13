SG
Oct 15, 2017
Absolutely loved it. I now feel that I know the basic structure and working of the EU, which is very useful to me considering I'm going to pursue my masters in France next year.
FC
Feb 1, 2021
Excellent content. I started to work with EU about 6 months ago. This course really helps in better understanding the EU institutions and its functioning.
By Vlad M•
Nov 13, 2019
Excellent course with in-depth information about the workings of the EU institutions. Highly recommended for anyone trying to achieve a better understanding of the EU, in general. Information is current until 2014, however. Needs a significant update to match current facts. Would also gain significantly from further reading materials.
By ron l•
Oct 31, 2019
Enjoyed learning about the EU and democratic underpinnings of its institutions - definitely an amazing achievement. Since this course is a bit old it would help to have dates to better answer questions on the final exam such as who is the current President of the Commission.
By Dylan R•
Oct 29, 2018
The course is a highly valuable resource for begining to truly understand the value of "Understanding Europe", studying Europe, the EU, and societal integration that combines amazing lessons, thought generating materials, and absolutely energetic and highly knowledgeable teaching by you to, thankfully, give someone like me a fundamental understanding of my native US's friends across the Atlantic, Europe, all thanks to you!
Thanks Alberto!
By Silvana B•
Apr 24, 2016
This course is very comprehensive and covers a lot of information, videos are entertaining and Prof. Alemanno is not only extremely knowledgeable (as are other lecturers invited) but also very enthusiastic, adding a touch of humour to the lectures which make them very light to watch. Full of examples, very didactic and well designed. So, from this point of view, I strongly recommend the course, I've learned a lot about the EU and I am sure others will too. I must say I am frustrated with Coursera though, as the course quizzes are not open for students who don't opt for a certificate, worth 43€. This course was designed about 2 years ago, and although most of the information provided is still valid, there are several topics that require an update. Also, as the course seems not to be "monitored" as "live" editions, there was a very low level of participation in the discussion forum and little to no response from the supporting team to student's questions. Although I understand Coursera is a business and must generate income, it might have been more appropriate to charge, say, half the price, for those who still want the certificate despite some of the contents requiring a refresh or don't mind joining the course in "unattended" mode.
By Anya S I•
Dec 13, 2020
An amazing Course about Europe. Understanding Europe was an amazing class, with a clear idea and developed in small sub-topics, on how the European Union works. An excellent course that truly helps me understand what the EU is and means.
The European Union is the third biggest economy in the world. This MOOC clearly explains how executive, legislative and judiciary work together to run a union like European union. I want to thank Instructor Alberto Alemanno, HEC Paris and Coursera for bringing this MOOC. It is highly recommended to those passionate to learn more about the systematic workings in the EU.
I gained a good understanding of the structures and working of the EU through this MOOC, and the course has increased my appreciation for the EU because, though from Africa, Europe is affecting my life positively.
"The quizzes and assignments could be difficult at times but are very useful for grasping the concepts and thinking critically". I so agree.
By Palina M•
Aug 29, 2016
Excellent and well-structured course that provides learners with the key and simply-explained information about the EU, its history, institutions, policy-making, civic engagement instruments, opportunities that are available to all of us thanks to the EU, and so much more! For me it was very interesting to watch interviews with people whose work is closely connected with the EU; these videos are absolutely inspiring. Quizzes are designed just right (I think they cover the most essential facts one need to know about the EU), and peer-graded assignments touch upon some thought-provoking issues and stimulate students' critical thinking. I would say the course is truly worth taking, both for EU and non-EU citizens.
By NICOLAS V•
May 2, 2020
Just finishing first week course. First assignement is on-going. Find this online course yesterday trying not to waste time during lock-down at home due to COVID-19.
Can already tell today that I'm so happy with this course. Excellent. Much more exhaustive than i think when I apply yesterday.
So just a few word to conclude : "Congratulations for proposing this highly recommended and exhaustive online course"
Best Regards. Nicolas
By Petar K•
Sep 10, 2017
Very simple, yet effective way to understand what Europe is, what was and what will it become.
This is an amazing course that bring opportunity for people in this area to dive once again into the matter of the EU, but it can also bring this topic closer to people that do not hold a degree in development, international relations or EU Law.
Full recommendation for anyone interested in all or at least some topics of this course.
By Andreea C•
Apr 26, 2021
This is a well-made, captivating and inspiring course, with relevant and interesting information and serious evaluations. The tests and the writing tasks that made me think outside the box and use the knowledge I gained during the class in new and personalized ways. Thank you very much to all the people who contributed to making this course available to anyone interested!
By Bhanu P S•
Oct 10, 2020
European union is the third biggest economy in the world. It's so fascinating to know about working of European union. This mooc clearly explains how executive, legislative and judicary work together to run glorious Democracy like European union. I would like to thank Instructor Alberto alemanno,Hec paris and Coursera for bringing this mooc.
By Clara M•
Apr 28, 2021
Un Mooc très intéressant pour appréhender et mieux comprendre le droit et les politiques européennes. Même si le cours est un peu ancien (vers 2013) il reste très utile. Je m'intéresse beaucoup aux institutions de l'UE donc je ne peux que le recommander. Merci beaucoup à Monsieur Alemmano, à ses élèves et aux invités pour cette formation !
By Rahul J•
Aug 23, 2016
Its an excellent and thought stimulating course. I gained good understanding of the structures and working of the EU through this course and the course has increased my appreciation for the EU.
The quizzes and assignments could be difficult at times but are very useful to grasp the concepts and think critically. Highly recommended.
By Bernard D V•
Nov 14, 2016
A great course about Europe. We will learn a lot about Europe, its instiutions, history, foundations,...
And above all you will learn how you can act for Europe. At the end of the course, you will have everything in hand to know how and where to begin to act.
You will need to study very seriously for this course but it worth it.
By Arsenio J L R•
Jun 4, 2017
Creo que es un curso que te ayuda a entender lo que la UE puede hacer por ti, cómo funciona y qué es lo que puedes aportar tú a la UE.
Es muy instructivo, te ayuda a entender temas del día a día.
Lo recomiendo encarecidamente a todo el mundo.
Un saludo.
By Sally P•
Nov 11, 2016
This course is lively and varied and I learnt a lot. The level is quite high though, and in view of the widespread lack of detailed knowledge in Europe about the EU, it might be an idea to have a 'light' version as well
By Adriana S M•
Feb 1, 2017
I'd like all the information and the presentation, but actually I think it is need an actualization to comprehend the new problems that are appearing in the EU.
By Frederic C•
Feb 2, 2021
By Benjamin M•
Jan 28, 2016
Everything that need to be known about europe to understand it. That is a big relief to find a so clear explanation.
By hans o•
Aug 29, 2017
if you like to know more about the EU , its institutions this is a good course to understand its inner workings
By Thomas K•
Aug 19, 2020
Excellent course! Alberto is awesome at presenting as well as entertaining, and the content very interesting!
By Anil S Y•
Apr 26, 2021
This course gave me a broad sense of understanding the EU affairs. Well designed and presented. Well done.
By Timothy H•
Apr 6, 2021
This course was well presented and structured, very interesting, easy to follow and understand. Thank You
By Monika•
Jan 6, 2018
An amazing course! I was impressed by the tutors and the perfectly structured lectures! Thank you!
By AH29•
Feb 26, 2017
An excellent course that will truly help you understand what the EU means.
I highly recommend it!
By Maria R P•
Oct 17, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. It was a great overview of the EU and its benefits.