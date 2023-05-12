Exam Prep AZ-120: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty

The AZ-120: Administering Microsoft Azure for SAP Workloads course is designed for IT professionals who are responsible for managing and deploying SAP solutions on the Azure platform. In this course, you will learn how to deploy, manage, and monitor SAP applications on Azure infrastructure.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Microsoft Certified: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty Exam AZ-120 Course. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstart your career in the SAP Workloads field. In the first week of the course, we'll learn the essentials of the AZ-120 Course. This course will help learners to describe the essentials of the AZ-120 Course and SAP Workloads overview. We will also familiarise with the Business and partnership of SAP Workloads, Analyze SAP products of Azure and Identify requirements for target infrastructure in this week.
In the second week of this course, we'll learn about how to configure SAP applications. We'll also analyze Azure Extensions for SAP Workloads. After analyzing this, we'll end the module by exploring and performing Azure Site Recovery on SAP Workloads.
In the third week of the course, we'll get an overview of how to describe an appropriate compute platform - Azure Virtual Machines and HLI(HANA large instances). We'll understand how to describe SAP Workloads. We'll also design and implement networking for SAP on Azure By the end of this week, we'll have information about how to plan strategies of SAP Workloads.
In the fourth week of the course, we'll learn the concepts of Azure HANA Large Instances(HLI) in detail. We'll also explore how to demonstrate Automating the SAP deployments and how to Implement Migration and Azure AD Authentications. By the end of this week, we'll be able to configure Load Balancer between SAP products.
In the fifth week of the course, we'll be able to explore concepts of Azure Backups and Disaster Recovery Solutions. We'll demonstrate how to perform Backup and Restore Operations. Also, we'll demonstrate how to monitor SAP Workloads on Azure. By the end of this module, we'll provide you the Microsoft and SAP Note References.
The target audience for the AZ-120 exam on Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty includes any individual aspiring for SAP Workloads Administrator or Solutions Architect who is preparing for SAP on Azure.
This course is for learners that possess the following skillset:
Individuals who are currently working as an Azure Engineer or Architect and work closely with cloud administrators, cloud database administrators, and clients to implement solutions for SAP workloads on Azure.
An SAP specialist, who wants to use Azure for their organization and business needs.
If you are an aspiring Azure and SAP administrator looking to improve your basic skills and earn certifications, this exam is the best choice for you.
Candidates who have knowledge of SAP Workloads on Azure
