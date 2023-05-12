Whizlabs
Exam Prep AZ-120: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty
Whizlabs

Exam Prep AZ-120: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • SAP workloads and Products on Azure

  • SAP - Azure Reference Architecture

  • Design and implement a compute solution for SAP workloads

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

18 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Microsoft Certified: Azure for SAP Workloads Specialty Exam AZ-120 Course. By enrolling in this course, you are taking the first step to kickstart your career in the SAP Workloads field. In the first week of the course, we'll learn the essentials of the AZ-120 Course. This course will help learners to describe the essentials of the AZ-120 Course and SAP Workloads overview. We will also familiarise with the Business and partnership of SAP Workloads, Analyze SAP products of Azure and Identify requirements for target infrastructure in this week.

What's included

10 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In the second week of this course, we'll learn about how to configure SAP applications. We'll also analyze Azure Extensions for SAP Workloads. After analyzing this, we'll end the module by exploring and performing Azure Site Recovery on SAP Workloads.

What's included

6 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the third week of the course, we'll get an overview of how to describe an appropriate compute platform - Azure Virtual Machines and HLI(HANA large instances). We'll understand how to describe SAP Workloads. We'll also design and implement networking for SAP on Azure By the end of this week, we'll have information about how to plan strategies of SAP Workloads.

What's included

9 videos1 reading3 quizzes

In the fourth week of the course, we'll learn the concepts of Azure HANA Large Instances(HLI) in detail. We'll also explore how to demonstrate Automating the SAP deployments and how to Implement Migration and Azure AD Authentications. By the end of this week, we'll be able to configure Load Balancer between SAP products.

What's included

14 videos1 reading4 quizzes

In the fifth week of the course, we'll be able to explore concepts of Azure Backups and Disaster Recovery Solutions. We'll demonstrate how to perform Backup and Restore Operations. Also, we'll demonstrate how to monitor SAP Workloads on Azure. By the end of this module, we'll provide you the Microsoft and SAP Note References.

What's included

11 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions