Course 4 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud em Português Brasileiro Specialization
Course 4 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud em Português Brasileiro Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Introdução ao curso

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
5 hours to complete

Dados brutos em atributos

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Pré-processamento e criação de atributos

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Cruzamentos de atributos

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

TensorFlow Transform

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Resumo

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

