Course 4 of 5 in the
Machine Learning with TensorFlow on Google Cloud en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
French
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
French

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 minutes to complete

Présentation du cours

5 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
5 hours to complete

Des données brutes aux caractéristiques

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Prétraitement et création de caractéristiques

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
5 hours to complete

Croisements de caractéristiques

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Tensorflow Transform

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Résumé

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

