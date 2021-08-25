Chevron Left
Introduction to Financial Engineering and Risk Management by Columbia University

About the Course

Introduction to Financial Engineering and Risk Management course belongs to the Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization and it provides a fundamental introduction to fixed income securities, derivatives and the respective pricing models. The first module gives an overview of the prerequisite concepts and rules in probability and optimization. This will prepare learners with the mathematical fundamentals for the course. The second module includes concepts around fixed income securities and their derivative instruments. We will introduce present value (PV) computation on fixed income securities in an arbitrage free setting, followed by a brief discussion on term structure of interest rates. In the third module, learners will engage with swaps and options, and price them using the 1-period Binomial Model. The final module focuses on option pricing in a multi-period setting, using the Binomial and the Black-Scholes Models. Subsequently, the multi-period Binomial Model will be illustrated using American Options, Futures, Forwards and assets with dividends....

Top reviews

YW

Feb 25, 2022

Really nice lectures and the lectures are easy to follow and lecture notes are very logically written with a lot of nice examples. Highly recommended for anyone who has solid math backgrounds.

AB

Sep 14, 2021

Great course, but the math at the beginning was never used. Probably better to introduce math on the go.

By Carina E

Aug 25, 2021

The course starts with a prerequesite test which is highly theoretical with no practical use. The lectures are basically just reading & deducting some formulas, without explaining the concepts behind. The test is impossible to succeed based on the information given in the lectures, and even with some time spent on googling/youtubing supporting material, I personally found it hard to get to the answers.

By Lalit D

Sep 19, 2021

This is a brilliant course. You need a really good understanding of probability theory, you can do measure theory if you want but not necessary since the instructors didn't follow sigma algebra since it deals with only discrete-time models. It's not an easy course in any way shape or form. I spent a whole week studying probability theory to pass week 1 which is on pre-requisites. I would recommend you to go through MIT 18.S096's Math lectures since they cover most of the math covered in good detail, like Martingales and basics of Stochastic Calculus.

The quizzes are really interesting and a bit hard to get answers. You have to churn through, search google, read relevant articles and then possibly you might get answers.

TL;DR: It's a really good course but you need to study diligently and should have a good understanding of Probability theory.

By Qihan L

Dec 11, 2021

Overall, it is a good course. But the notations of some symbols are different compared to the ones in math, such as standard deviation is the price but written in %. It would be great if there is always a clear definition of all the symbols in both courses PPT and quiz.

By Jan M

Jan 23, 2022

G​reat course. The topics were introduced in a clear and concise way. Unlike many other courses, this one is very mathematical (in a good way). Definietely recommend for everyone who's interesed in Financian Engineering and Risk Management.

By Kulendra J

Dec 26, 2021

This is a good stepping stone for anyone who want to move in to the financial engineering domain. If you are already in the domain, you would know most of these concepts and might be useful as a refresher.

By Yi W

Feb 26, 2022

Really nice lectures and the lectures are easy to follow and lecture notes are very logically written with a lot of nice examples. Highly recommended for anyone who has solid math backgrounds.

By Alvaro B

Sep 15, 2021

Great course, but the math at the beginning was never used. Probably better to introduce math on the go.

By Tanele P D

Jan 10, 2022

The course is interestingly challenging, and tough at the same time.

By Ghalid B

Oct 21, 2021

Really enjoyed this course.

By Oğuzhan A

May 21, 2022

amamzing course

By Poonnawit S

Sep 1, 2021

no pain no gain

By Fernando J M E

Mar 27, 2022

Thank you!

By Rami K

Feb 5, 2022

Too much material is not covered

By Zachary

Feb 13, 2022

It would be better if some important topics are much more detailed explained

