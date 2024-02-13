The "Foundation to Multi-Cloud" course is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of multi-cloud computing principles, benefits, and challenges. It equips you with the knowledge and skills required to effectively manage and utilize multiple cloud platforms simultaneously. This course introduces the concept of multi-cloud, elucidates its advantages and complexities, and delves into various strategies and technologies for implementing and managing multi-cloud environments.
Foundation to Multi-Cloud
Taught in English
Course
(15 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn the fundamental principles and benefits of multi-cloud computing, including increased flexibility, scalability, and resilience.
Gain knowledge of the key components & service models in multi-cloud architectures and understand how to design scalable and interoperable solutions.
Explore deployment strategies, such as cloud bursting, workload distribution to optimize application performance & meet specific requirements.
November 2023
6 quizzes
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the fundamentals of cloud computing, such as computing, storage, database, networking, and security. Once we have the foundation established, we will discuss the difference between multi-cloud and hybrid clouds, multi-cloud architecture, and cloud service providers.
7 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about Containerization, its orchestration, and how networking works for containers. Once we get an idea about orchestration and networking, we will go through K8s basics, threat modeling, and, ultimately, hands-on activity on AKS.
14 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
An introduction to using Terraform for Google Cloud is given in this module. You may utilize some of its primary features and functions to develop and maintain Google Cloud infrastructure, and it allows you to explain how Terraform can be used to implement infrastructure as code.
18 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Reviewed on Feb 12, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 24, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 7, 2024
Using services from many cloud providers simultaneously, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), is known as multicloud. This strategy helps users avoid vendor lock-in and takes advantage of the distinct advantages of each provider.
Vendor diversity: By utilizing the advantages of several providers.
Reduced Downtime: By redirecting traffic to alternative functioning clouds in the event of a provider failure.
Complexity: Managing several clouds can be challenging.
Cost management: To prevent unforeseen charges.
Assessment: Determine which clouds and services best correspond with the objectives, workloads.
Architecture: Think about how various cloud services will interact while designing your architecture.
Automation and orchestration: Use automation technologies to control the installation, expansion, and upkeep of applications across several clouds.
Monitoring and management: To maintain effective operations, use centralized solutions for performance and security.