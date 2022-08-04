Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
In this course, you will explore questions such as: Who is represented in your workplace, and who is not? Who doesn’t feel heard, and why not? Are we treating one another equitably? What history has led us here? What has brought all of these issues to the forefront of society today? You will analyze the complex, multifaceted concept of justice and its role in determining society’s ability to be diverse, equitable, and inclusive. You will explore concepts from different disciplines, including sociology, media, communications, history, and education. This course will equip you with solid foundational knowledge of diversity, equity, and inclusion that can provide a useful framework for application in professional contexts.
This course is for professionals at any level who are looking to develop a deeper understanding of the fundamental concepts of DEI as well as the historical and cultural drivers of DEI movements and how they have shaped our cultural dialogues. To succeed in this course, you should have an active interest in applying diversity, equity, and inclusion practices in your organization.
On successful completion of this course you will be able to:
- Contextualize the movements elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion within society.
- Evaluate the driving factors behind diversity, equity, and inclusion in cultural dialogues....