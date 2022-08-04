About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of professional experience and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Contextualize the movements elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion within society.

  • Evaluate the driving factors behind diversity, equity, and inclusion in cultural dialogues.

Skills you will gain

  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Social Justice
  • Business Psychology
  • Cross-Cultural Communication
  • Critical Thinking
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
3 hours to complete

Privilege, Power, and Identity

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Bias, Stereotypes, and Behaviors

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3
2 hours to complete

The Principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Concepts of Justice

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders

Frequently Asked Questions

