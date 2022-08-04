In this course, you will explore questions such as: Who is represented in your workplace, and who is not? Who doesn’t feel heard, and why not? Are we treating one another equitably? What history has led us here? What has brought all of these issues to the forefront of society today? You will analyze the complex, multifaceted concept of justice and its role in determining society’s ability to be diverse, equitable, and inclusive. You will explore concepts from different disciplines, including sociology, media, communications, history, and education. This course will equip you with solid foundational knowledge of diversity, equity, and inclusion that can provide a useful framework for application in professional contexts.
What you will learn
Contextualize the movements elevating diversity, equity, and inclusion within society.
Evaluate the driving factors behind diversity, equity, and inclusion in cultural dialogues.
Skills you will gain
- Emotional Intelligence
- Social Justice
- Business Psychology
- Cross-Cultural Communication
- Critical Thinking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Privilege, Power, and Identity
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Bias, Stereotypes, and Behaviors
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
The Principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Concepts of Justice
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
