This course will help you take your management practice to new levels by incorporating equity and inclusion to generate well-being and positive momentum in your organization. You will explore ways managers can apply diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies in the workplace. You will learn about the critical role of creating and sustaining mutual understanding in forging robust alliances within diverse teams. You will discover the concept of allyship and ways to promote it in your workplace. You will explore the benefits of DEI for creativity, performance, and productivity, including improved employee satisfaction at work. This course also provides you with the tools you need to develop DEI approaches for and with your teams.
This course is part of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
At least 2 years of experience in a managerial role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization
What you will learn
Analyze the correlation between DEI initiatives and employee performance and employee satisfaction.
Evaluate strategies managers can use to implement strong DEI policies in their daily operations.
Skills you will gain
- Business Psychology
- Workplace Inclusion
- Business Communication
- Leadership Development
- Team Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Intersectionality in the Workplace: Working with Diverse Teams
Allyship
Team Benefits of DEI
Workplace Best Practices
