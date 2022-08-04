About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of experience in a managerial role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze the correlation between DEI initiatives and employee performance and employee satisfaction.

  • Evaluate strategies managers can use to implement strong DEI policies in their daily operations.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Psychology
  • Workplace Inclusion
  • Business Communication
  • Leadership Development
  • Team Management
Course 3 of 3 in the
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization
Beginner Level

At least 2 years of experience in a managerial role and a desire to apply strong diversity, equity, and inclusion practice in your organization

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Intersectionality in the Workplace: Working with Diverse Teams

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Allyship

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Team Benefits of DEI

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Workplace Best Practices

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders Specialization

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Organizational Leaders

