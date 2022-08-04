In this course, you explore what disruption is, what drives it, and how it affects organizations. An overview of the way disruption has changed over time is provided to illustrate the power and scope of disruption. Once you are able to diagnose disruption, you explore ways leaders can defend against and leverage it by examining internal and external drivers and implementing practical offensive and defensive strategies. You learn to differentiate between innovation and disruption and, more specifically, between sustaining and disruptive innovations. This course explains how balancing sustaining and disruptive innovations allows your organization to thrive through disruption by preventing creative stagnation or chaos from disrupting your organization and how an un-disruptable mindset helps leaders find ways to leverage disruption and methods of defense against it.
This course is part of the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Offered By
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader SpecializationParsons School of Design, The New School
About this Course
1,645 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Recognize the economic, technological, and social forces that influence disruption.
Develop diagnostic skills for assessing disruption.
Maximize the ability to leverage disruption and innovation for sustainable growth.
Skills you will gain
- Business Transformation
- Business Strategy
- Leadership And Management
- Leadership Development
- Innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Framing Disruption
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Decoding the Difference: Disruption vs. Innovation
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Defying the Drivers of Disruption
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
Diagnosing Disruption
5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.