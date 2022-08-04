About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 1 of 3 in the
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Intermediate Level

Recommended 5+ years of experience as a business or nonprofit organizational leader or those on a leadership track

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the economic, technological, and social forces that influence disruption.

  • Develop diagnostic skills for assessing disruption.

  • Maximize the ability to leverage disruption and innovation for sustainable growth.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Transformation
  • Business Strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Leadership Development
  • Innovation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Framing Disruption

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Decoding the Difference: Disruption vs. Innovation

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Defying the Drivers of Disruption

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Diagnosing Disruption

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization

Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader

