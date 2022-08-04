About this Specialization

Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and Mark Lipton LLC. In the Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader specialization, you will learn what disruption is, how it affects leaders and organizations, and what practices you and your organization can apply to navigate disruption. You start by first recognizing how disruption has changed over time and what drives disruption today and then identifying ways to diagnose, defend against, and leverage disruption. Following this introduction to disruption, you will explore key traits of un-disruptable leaders, ways leaders apply these traits to lead their organizations through disruption, and practices that cultivate un-disruptable leadership skills. Finally, you examine the impact of organizational and personal vision stories in building a sustainable organizational strategy against disruption.
Demystifying Disruption: Essential Insights for Leaders

Navigating Disruption: Becoming an Un-Disruptable Leader

Beyond Disruption: Why Your Vision Is Essential

Parsons School of Design, The New School

