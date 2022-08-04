- Business Transformation
Defying Disruption: How to Become an Un-Disruptable Leader Specialization
Build sustainable strategies against disruption. Explore disruption and its drivers while practicing leadership skills to navigate and leverage disruption
What you will learn
Identify drivers of disruption in the current Big Shift era and diagnose how organizations are affected by these drivers.
Explore key traits of un-disruptable leadership and how they can be cultivated and utilized by leaders to defend against and leverage disruption.
Examine the purpose and components of a vision story and how it can be used to develop a sustainable organizational strategy.
Recognize the economic, technological, and social forces that influence disruption.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course in this specialization, you dive deeper into the research and practices that enable leaders and their organizations to become disruptive and strategize against disruption. For each project, you analyze and implement key practices from each course that diagnose disruption and design action plans you and your organization can apply to become un-disruptable. You share your perspectives and strategies with fellow learners through review of one another’s work and research.
