New York Institute of Finance
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Audit, Budget Management, Business Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Statistics, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Operational Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Risk Management, Sales, Statistical Tests, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.5
(152 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algebra, Analysis, Applied Mathematics, Audit, BlockChain, Calculus, Euler'S Totient Function, FinTech, Finance, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Markov Model, Mathematical Optimization, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Risk Management
4.4
(58 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Graph Theory, Supply Chain and Logistics, Data Analysis, Planning, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Tests, Data Visualization, Mathematics, R Programming
4.3
(132 reviews)
Beginner · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Finance, Markov Model, BlockChain, FinTech, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
4.6
(41 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Minnesota
Skills you'll gain: Account Management, Accounting, Advertising, Cloud Computing, Cloud Computing Security, Communication, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Security Models, Cryptography, Database Administration, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Finance, Full-Stack Web Development, Human Computer Interaction, Marketing, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Networking Hardware, Operating Systems, Sales, Security, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software-Defined Networking, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Virtual Reality, Web, Web Development
4.3
(73 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Communication, Business Psychology, Communication, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, Project Management, Risk Management, Statistical Tests, Strategy and Operations, Writing
4.7
(26 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
New York Institute of Finance
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Finance, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Statistical Tests, Entrepreneurship, Audit, Probability & Statistics, Risk Management, Sales, Leadership and Management, Accounting
4.7
(78 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months