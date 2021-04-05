Fundamentals of Immunology, Course 4: Dueling with the Dark Side, covers the constant battle between your immune system and threats to your health. The first two lectures discuss viral and cellular pathogens, focusing on specific tactics they use to deflect immune attack. Next, a cheerier lecture describes other immune-based therapies, beginning with the use of engineered antibodies to treat specific diseases. This lecture continues with vaccine development (viral-engineered, killed, RNA-component vaccines and more) and adjuvant function and ends with vaccination strategies, including herd immunity and resisting the anti-vaccination movement. The last two lectures cover immune deficiencies and how cancer evades the immune system, concluding with advances in using immune therapies (antibodies and CAR T cells) to cure cancer.
This course is part of the Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Viral
- Virus
- Immune Deficiency
- Viral Strategies
- Cancer
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Viral Strategies
Pathogenic Organisms
Immune Counterattack
Immune Deficiency
Reviews
- 5 stars83.33%
- 4 stars15.47%
- 1 star1.19%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF IMMUNOLOGY: DUELING WITH THE DARK SIDE
Mrs. Novotny and team deliver all topics amazingly and lively. I can feel that she is really passionate, hence she can motivate the students for elaborating more about immunology. Thank you.
It was an amazing course, it really helped me to get a better understanding about the immune system.
About the Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization
This specialization is designed to equip students with the basic concepts and vocabulary of immunology. The goal is to provide students from different backgrounds with a fundamental understanding of immunology and the ability to appreciate and analyze new developments in immunological therapies designed for the treatment of disease.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.