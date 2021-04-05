About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Immunology Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Viral
  • Virus
  • Immune Deficiency
  • Viral Strategies
  • Cancer
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Viral Strategies

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Pathogenic Organisms

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Immune Counterattack

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 74 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Immune Deficiency

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min)

