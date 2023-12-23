Fundamentals Of Microfrontends

Welcome to "Fundamental Of MicroFrontends," a comprehensive course that will equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to harness the power of MicroFrontends in modern web development. This course is divided into two modules, each focusing on different aspects of MicroFrontend architecture. In Module 1, you will gain a strong foundation in understanding and implementing MicroFrontends, while Module 2 will delve into advanced strategies, best practices, and the future of this cutting-edge approach.
Acquire a deep understanding of MicroFrontends, their advantages, and when to implement them
Learn to set up, integrate, and communicate between MicroFrontends, enhancing the modularity and scalability of your web applications.
Master best practices, design guidelines, and security considerations in MicroFrontend development.
Welcome to Module 1 of our course on MicroFrontends. In this module, we will dive into the fundamental concepts of MicroFrontends and explore their advantages and use cases. You will also learn how MicroFrontends communicate with each other, ensuring efficient and scalable web application development.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Module 2, where we will delve into the practical aspects of implementing MicroFrontends. In this module, we'll explore integration strategies such as build-time, run-time, and server-side integration, providing you with the tools to make informed choices for your projects. Additionally, we will discuss best practices and common pitfalls, offering insights into design guidelines, security considerations, and the future of MicroFrontends.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
