Fundamentals Of Microfrontends
Fundamentals Of Microfrontends

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Acquire a deep understanding of MicroFrontends, their advantages, and when to implement them

  • Learn to set up, integrate, and communicate between MicroFrontends, enhancing the modularity and scalability of your web applications.

  • Master best practices, design guidelines, and security considerations in MicroFrontend development.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Module 1 of our course on MicroFrontends. In this module, we will dive into the fundamental concepts of MicroFrontends and explore their advantages and use cases. You will also learn how MicroFrontends communicate with each other, ensuring efficient and scalable web application development.

What's included

10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Module 2, where we will delve into the practical aspects of implementing MicroFrontends. In this module, we'll explore integration strategies such as build-time, run-time, and server-side integration, providing you with the tools to make informed choices for your projects. Additionally, we will discuss best practices and common pitfalls, offering insights into design guidelines, security considerations, and the future of MicroFrontends.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

60 Courses70,658 learners

