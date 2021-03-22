AP
Feb 16, 2021
Excellent introduction to Game Design and Development! I already feel that I can do so much with Unity, even when I know there is still a lot lot more to learn, but this was a fantastic start!
MI
Feb 24, 2022
I had a great experience during learning through this course. This course is highly recommended for the students and beginners who want to learn Game Development from scratch.
By Lawrence W•
Mar 22, 2021
The course walks you through hooking together a number of pre-built components. You get a working game at the end, but there's not much explanation about what those pre-fab components do or how they work. I "dug in", figured it out (mostly), and learned a lot in the process, but some documentation on the pre-fabs would have really helped. The course project asks you to make "significant" modifications to the pre-fabs, but expect to spend some time reading documentation and watching youtube tutorials to actually do that. Also, the course uses a "Peer Review" grading system. Apparently, we had some "trolls" in our group who would "fail" people without giving any feedback whatsoever. You have no recourse for this other than re-submitting and getting new reviewers. I was furious when it happened to me, but others seemed to take it better than I did. Overall, I learned a lot and had fun doing it, but (again) you should be prepared to spend some time finding and using external sources of information. (The pre-fabs use "Colliders" and "Physics", for example, but the course provides no information on these at all.)
By Malik V•
Mar 2, 2021
Nice course! Lots of practice. Communication with fellow students is maintained. All the basic tools are shown to beginners. But for the slightly advanced it can be boring, but they too can find something new and finish the course quickly. And I will go to the next courses. Good luck!
By Niño M M•
Apr 30, 2021
The course was designed to be a perfect balance of tutorial approach and self-study. The peer assignments were a great avenue for showing the culmination of all your attained skills, and the peer reviews were helpful for knowing how to improve on other aspects.
By Maxmillion J S•
Mar 20, 2021
This course has given me a comfortable understanding of how the unity engine works and how various systems within the engine work. The one gripe I have being the glazed over explanation of C# code. If you take this specialization and course, expect to either have a grasp on the concepts of C# or learn C# from other resources.
By William P N•
Mar 2, 2021
The Course is great for beginners like me in game developer. I have gained knowledge in making games in both 3D and 2D, all of the basics in creating a game, also refreshed my knowledge in programming and also gained more skills for programming games.
By Frank P•
Jul 17, 2021
This is a good introduction to game design. The lectures delivered by the amiable instructor are motivating and easy to understand. However, instructions for building the actual game are delivered with much less clarify by the teaching assistant. He skims through important details while repeatedly mentions common knowledge as how to unzip a file or how to save a project. By the 3rd course (3D shooter), I still have no clue how to do vertex snapping consistently (the part where you hold V to line up edges between objects), and I just figured out myself how to scale an object uniformly (and no, it's not "hold alt" - it is "hold alt after starting to scale the object).
By Joe Z•
Aug 8, 2021
My main complaint about this course is the way the peer reviewing can work with no recourse to ask a question or dispute.
The criteria for the peer reviews are objective, not subjective like (did this include two out of three build types) One reviewer clearly made a mistake and marked one as wrong and there was no way ask that reviewer to look again, or report an inaccurate review to an instructor.
The course was great, but the review process is annoying an can affect your grade.
By Andrés P•
Feb 16, 2021
By Hamza A•
Mar 12, 2021
A really great introduction to unity and great videos that will guide through the course
By Edmund C•
Feb 13, 2022
Great start up course to get one well introduce to game design concepts and theories and also a bit of Unity programming fundamentals. I have a bit of background in programming logic from years ago and was able to use them well in dissecting the controller scripts given with the Unity project. Peer reviewing was also insightful to know that everyone is coming from all sort of levels. Some barely got things well while some was really able to take the basic game beyond and was able to come up with something unique of their own. It is possible to make a pretty solid game out of the project materials given if they would really put the time and effort in doing so. To wrap it up, great fundamental game design concepts to begin with and evenly paired with the right amount of programming as well but not to overcome one with too much information. Looking forward to the 2nd part.
By Md. S A•
Jan 28, 2022
Hello, everyone,
I'm very glad to finish this course and the journey was really AMAZING , I must thank the instructor for creating such a wonderful course, this course was sponsored by my university and Coursera, so they also deserve thanks.
I have really learned a lot from this course and will try to complete the next courses ASAP if I get sponsorship.
With the learning from this course and my effort. I have created a very simple game and published it on Google Playstore and itch.io, I would be very happy if people play it. Everyone is welcome to download and play the game, you can also share your thoughts.
Google Playstore Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sadadnan.balldropchallange
Itch.io Link: https://sad-adnan.itch.io/ball-drop-challenge
By Akarsh M•
May 31, 2021
This is a great introductory course. The lecture content and lessons are not very detailed or comprehensive. The course will not help in building foundational knowledge in any aspect of game design. It does however provide a great pre-made packages and assets, which is what game design and development would be like in the real world, where you start a new game project by reusing assets and code from older projects.
Courses like this are great for building up skills, and building up a library of sample projects. However the course does gloss over a lot of important topics and I am hoping that they are going to be covered in other courses of this specialization.
By Noah M•
Sep 27, 2021
Straightforward learning. This course introduces a very comprehendible way to understand the Unity Game Engine. Before this course, I had experience in writing in JavaScript, Java, and C. I applied JavaScript to small based applications, so I really never saw a clear way to apply code to something else until this course. Through C# I saw programming concepts that were implemented to Game Design as a particular component. I learned that programming is just one small part of this process and there is a lot of creativity that goes into game design which made this course fun, and not just hard work. Or how the instructor says, it's hard fun.
By Matt E•
Mar 29, 2021
Very good course taught by a great instructor and TA. It's a combination of following along with guided lectures and then open exercises with a single major project at the end that builds upon each lecture and gives you the freedom to expand your project in whatever directions you'd prefer based on your own strengths and interests. While I'd like the course to talk more about game design, that's covered in the subsequent courses in the specialization.
By Shaman C•
Mar 29, 2022
Well designed course. you dont need to really know coding or art to complete this. though both will lead to a better time finishing the projects (as you can do more things to the game itself). I also love the fact there is pointing out you can go to youtube and find ways to learn also. This professor understands that time we are in when it comes to learning.
By William T•
Jun 7, 2021
This was great. A lot of work and preparation has obviously gone into the content, and the level, pacing, and amount of work required is just right. I tend to start, get frustrated with, and drop out of quite a few courses on this site, but this one was a joy to finish. Hopefully that will continue through the whole specialization!
By Layth O•
Sep 13, 2021
Teaches you how to make a 2D shooter with the ready assets, information is presented well and easy to follow. Got a decent idea on how to twist what was provided into something else. Gonna check out the other courses to see what else can be done and hopefully cover stuff like level design and how to create assets.
By Muhammad F•
Jun 29, 2021
I have learn Unity before and this course really teaches you the basic of creating your first game really well. It's more structured and technical course and that's a good thing. I spent some times to do the assignment because they ask you to modify and put your own touch on the game.
By SuperKrusher•
Jun 12, 2021
Great course. It is a very good and welcome introduction into using unity. The one thing I would say needs adding is a bit more on the Coding front. If you are new to coding like me, the videos on it aren't really enough, but are still very useful for a start.
By Sudhanshu P•
Nov 29, 2021
Liked this course a lot. I was totally beginner for the game development and unity engine but how beautifully this course have taught to build my first ever game. The instructors explain very well throughout the course. overall great experience.
By James O•
Aug 6, 2021
Excellent course! Very clear and helped me learn a lot about Unity. Sadly, I don't think I will continue the course as Unity/video game design maybe isn't for me, but this is a perfect course for any beginner into the industry!
By Carlos D P V•
Apr 25, 2021
A nice course to see what a game is made of! Everything is explained step by step so you are able to follow the course, and they provide you with the material so you can focus on learn how to use the software
By DIDIEK T•
Apr 17, 2021
Thank you for the knowledge that has been given. My hope of learning to be a game developer can be realized by taking this course and I plan to take specializations in this game course.
By Mubashir I•
Feb 25, 2022
By Julian R•
Nov 10, 2021
Muy buen curso, con un desarrollo muy coherente para un nivel de principiante y mucho mas fácil de asimilar si tienes conceptos de programación, lo recomiendo mucho.